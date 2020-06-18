Airways Magazine

Airways Podcast [Ep 55]: COVID-19 Aviation Recap

Airways Podcast [Ep 55]: COVID-19 Aviation Recap

Airways Podcast [Ep 55]: COVID-19 Aviation Recap
June 18
16:16 2020
Welcome Aboard The Airways Podcast!

The 55th episode of the show launches with our three hosts chatting about their encounters with abnormalities during this prolonged COVID-19 quarantine.

Rohan talks about his recent experience traveling between Dallas/Ft. Worth and Chicago-O’Hare onboard a 1/4-full Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner while both Enrique and Vinay share some of their experiences in Boston and in Caracas.

Up next, James Field, Europe Correspondent for Airways, joins our episode to bring up the Top 10 most-read news during the last four weeks of quarantine—a good summary that will let our audience get situated as we enter the 12th week of COVID-19 contingency.

Tune in, the Airways Podcast is here!

About Author

Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

0