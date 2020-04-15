Airways Podcast [Ep 51]: American Airlines Turns 90

Welcome Aboard The Airways Podcast!

The 51st episode of the show kicks off with Rohan Anand and Enrique Perrella sharing their isolation stories as the world continues to be under lockdown due to COVID-19.

To steer away from the trendy negative news that has overwhelmed the globe, this episode focuses solely on an interview with David H Stringer, the history editor at Airways Magazine.

David is responsible for the history department at Airways and has written an extensive feature on the 90th anniversary of the creation of American Airlines.

In this episode, David narrates a few highlights of his story, which takes us back to the late 1950s when several small airlines were brought together to form American Airways—the predecessor of today’s American Airlines—all the way until the late 1960s when the carrier entered the jet era.

The interview with Stringer evolves into a great conversation in which Rohan and Enrique reveal some great AvGeek memories, such as their first flights on American Airlines 727s and DC-10s, and their shared love for the MD-11.

As the world continues to battle COVID-19, the Airways Team hopes you will enjoy this episode.

