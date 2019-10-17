Airways Podcast [Ep 40]: Delta Invests In LATAM Airlines; Airline Alliances Forecast

Welcome Aboard The Airways Podcast! The fourth episode of Season 3 kicks off with Rohan, Vinay, and Enrique chatting about Ed Bastian’s remarks on the alleged failure of SkyTeam Alliance.

In addition to the 10 most relevant headlines in the aviation arena, our hosts analyze the future of the airline alliances after the CEO of Delta Air Lines, Ed Bastian, said that SkyTeam has failed to add value to its customers.

The second analysis segment has Rohan and Vinay discuss the repercussions of Delta’s new partnership with former American Airlines partner, LATAM Airlines.

Photo: Lucas Ulhoa

The Atlanta-based carrier finalized a $1.9 billion investment for a 20 percent stake in the Latin American carrier, who will effectively be leaving the oneworld alliance and become Delta’s largest partner in South America.

Tune in, The Airways Podcast is here!