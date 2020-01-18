Airways Podcast [Ep 45]: Tim Clark, Willie Walsh Retire; London-Stansted Boss Analyzes Long-Haul/Low-Cost Carriers

Welcome Aboard The Airways Podcast!

The first episode the year kicks off with Vinay, Enrique, and Rohan chatting about the retirement of two of the world’s most iconic and influential airline CEOs, Tim Clark from Emirates and Willie Walsh from IAG.

These two fine gentlemen have re-shaped the global aviation landscape as we know it. Clark grew Emirates to become one of the world’s largest and most powerful airlines, whereas Walsh was key in the consolidation of the airline industry in Europe by merging British Airways with Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and soon, Air Europa.

What will happen to Emirates and IAG? Who are the right successors to Clark and Walsh? Is the future as bright as Clark and Walsh hope it to be? Our team analyzes.

BONUS: INTERVIEW WITH LONDON-STANSTED AIRPORT’S CCO

As a bonus of this episode, an interview with the Chief Commercial Officer of London-Stansted Airport, Aboudy Nasser, has been published as a stand-alone, full-length discussion about The Future of Long Haul Low-Cost Airlines.

Nasser offers some insight into the industry’s tendencies and explains how he believes the Long-Haul/Low-Cost carriers will perform in the future.

