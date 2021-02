Welcome Aboard The Airways Podcast!

In this second episode of 2021, Rohan, Vinay, and Enrique jump right into three very interesting topics:

• JetBlue unveils the interiors of its brand-new Airbus A220-300.

• The Boeing 737 MAX flies back into service.



• Analyzing President Biden’s new PCR testing and Quarantine order for international travelers flying into the USA.

Stay tuned, The Airways Podcast is here!