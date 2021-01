Welcome Aboard The Airways Podcast!

In this last episode of 2020, Rohan, Vinay, and Enrique jump right into three very interesting topics:

• Hawaiian Airlines announces three all-new domestic routes to Orlando, Austin, Ontario.

• Alaska Airlines announces the retirement of the Airbus A320 fleet.

• The Top 5 most-read news on Airwaysmag.com

• Closing remarks on 2020.

Stay tuned, The Airways Podcast is here! Happy New Year to all our listeners.