Airways Magazine

Airways Podcast [Ep 49]: Coronavirus Impacts Global Aviation, Will Horton Interview

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • LATAM Cuts 70% Of Capacity MIAMI – Following its previous international flight reduction of 30%, LATAM (LA) now lowers its operations by 70% and sets a no-cost flight reschedule timeframe. On March 12, the carrier’s...
  • Alitalia To Be Nationalized MIAMI – The Italian government plans to take control of Alitalia (AZ) as there is no reported buyer to complete the sale of the airline. The executive had previously set...
  

Airways Podcast [Ep 49]: Coronavirus Impacts Global Aviation, Will Horton Interview

Airways Podcast [Ep 49]: Coronavirus Impacts Global Aviation, Will Horton Interview
March 16
10:35 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Welcome Aboard The Airways Podcast!

The 49th episode launches with our hosts recapping on Rohan’s recent trip to India and Vinay’s fears that the Coronavirus will cause major disruption in the US commercial aviation industry.

Download from your preferred platform:

   

To analyze further, Airways welcomes Will Horton, a renowned airline analyst based in Hong Kong—close to the epicenter of the first Coronavirus spread, and home to Cathay Pacific, one of the airlines that has suffered the most.

Horton, who’s worked for Flightglobal and CAPA, now contributes regularly to Forbes as a Senior Contributor. He provides some interesting takes on the COVID-19’s effects on the Asia-Pacific commercial aviation industry, as well as the recent dramatic reduction of travel in Europe and the United States.

To conclude this episode, our hosts share the goods and the bads from the commercial aviation scene, even though the negatives are much more prominent than the positives around the globe.

Tune in, The Airways Podcast is here!

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0