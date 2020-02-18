Airways Podcast [Ep 47]: IndiGo Mulls Nonstop Flights To London; American Airlines Goes Long-Haul From Seattle

Welcome Aboard The Airways Podcast!

The 47th episode kicks off with our hosts chatting about Enrique’s recent scare with a potential case of Coronavirus onboard a SAS Airbus A350 enroute from Copenhagen to Chicago; Rohan’s upcoming trip to India; and Vinay’s shock at American Airlines’ new Seattle adventure.

Because of that, this episode’s first segment offers a long discussion between Vinay and Rohan, analyzing whether the move by American Airlines to jump into the Seattle market with two new long-haul flights to Bangalore and London make any sense. Also, our hosts talk about Alaska Airlines joining the oneworld alliance.

Secondly, this episode features a long interview with Willy Boulter, the Chief Commercial Officer of India’s fastest low-cost carrier, IndiGo, who offers some exclusive insight on the Indian commercial aviation scene, revealing some exciting plans for the airline once it takes delivery of its first Airbus A321XLR.

Bonus: Deep Dive Into Indian Aviation Growth, Future of Distribution Channels

Boulter, together with Aboudy Nasser—the Chief Commercial Officer at London Stansted Airport—reveal that once IndiGo takes delivery of its first set of Airbus A321XLR aircraft, the airline might consider linking Delhi with London-Stansted, becoming the low-cost carrier’s first long-haul route.

The discussion with these two fine gentlemen continues onto a third topic: the future of distribution channels in the commercial aviation industry. With the vast experience Boulter and Nasser have accumulated, this segment of the Airways Podcast is one of the richest in the program’s history.

Tune in, The Airways Podcast is here!

Download or listen to this episode: