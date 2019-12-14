Airways Magazine

Airways Podcast [Ep 44]: United Names Scott Kirby CEO, Buys 50 A321XLR; Deep Dive Into TWA Hotel

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Airways Podcast [Ep 44]: United Names Scott Kirby CEO, Buys 50 A321XLR; Deep Dive Into TWA Hotel

Airways Podcast [Ep 44]: United Names Scott Kirby CEO, Buys 50 A321XLR; Deep Dive Into TWA Hotel
December 14
08:57 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Welcome Aboard The Airways Podcast!

The eight episode of Season 3, and the last official episode of the year, kicks off with Vinay and Enrique welcoming Henry Harteveldt, President of the Atmosphere Research Group to talk about United Airlines and its new CEO, Scott Kirby, who will be replacing Oscar Munoz in May 2020.

Harteveldt weighs in on Kirby’s experience as a top airline executive, all the way since his tenure at America West, US Airways, American Airlines, and now United Airlines.

Later on, our hosts also analyze United’s recent order for 50 Airbus A321XLRs, which will replace the oldest Boeing 757s in its fleet, and the deferral of its previously ordered Airbus A350s.

The second topic covers the TWA Hotel and its current underperformance, reporting a ~30% load factor. Rohan Anand asks Harteveldt, a former TWA alumn, shares his take on the hotel’s current state and what he thinks should be done to make it a profitable and successful venture.

Lastly, the one and only JFK Jets (Vincenzo Pace), New York’s best aviation photographer, shares his take on the hotel’s prime planespotting benefits and locations, as well as his experience as a guest of the hotel on a myriad of occasions.

Make sure you give him a follow and enjoy his fabulous photos.

Tune in, The Airways Podcast is here!

Comments
0
Tags
Airways PodcastTWA HotelUnited Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0