Airways Podcast [Ep 44]: United Names Scott Kirby CEO, Buys 50 A321XLR; Deep Dive Into TWA Hotel

Welcome Aboard The Airways Podcast!

The eight episode of Season 3, and the last official episode of the year, kicks off with Vinay and Enrique welcoming Henry Harteveldt, President of the Atmosphere Research Group to talk about United Airlines and its new CEO, Scott Kirby, who will be replacing Oscar Munoz in May 2020.

Harteveldt weighs in on Kirby’s experience as a top airline executive, all the way since his tenure at America West, US Airways, American Airlines, and now United Airlines.

Later on, our hosts also analyze United’s recent order for 50 Airbus A321XLRs, which will replace the oldest Boeing 757s in its fleet, and the deferral of its previously ordered Airbus A350s.

The second topic covers the TWA Hotel and its current underperformance, reporting a ~30% load factor. Rohan Anand asks Harteveldt, a former TWA alumn, shares his take on the hotel’s current state and what he thinks should be done to make it a profitable and successful venture.

Lastly, the one and only JFK Jets (Vincenzo Pace), New York’s best aviation photographer, shares his take on the hotel’s prime planespotting benefits and locations, as well as his experience as a guest of the hotel on a myriad of occasions.

Make sure you give him a follow and enjoy his fabulous photos.

Tune in, The Airways Podcast is here!