Airways Podcast [Ep 42]: IAG Purchases Air Europa; WOW Air Becomes PLAY

Welcome Aboard The Airways Podcast!

The sixth episode of Season 3 kicks off with Rohan, Vinay, and Enrique chatting about IAG’s move to purchase Spain’s second-largest carrier, Air Europa, for the sum of €1 billion.

Is this an anti-competitive move by the airline conglomerate, which already owns Spain’s other three carriers, Iberia, Vueling, and LEVEL?

Secondly, our hosts chat about WOW Air’s resurrection as PLAY, which will launch with a small and modest fleet of Airbus A321s to a handful of destinations in Europe.

During a press conference in Reykjavik, Iceland, Arnar Már Magnusson said that the re-branded airline plans to launch using Airbus A321s to kick-start its operations, later growing it to more A320s and A321s by spring 2020.

According to Magnusson, PLAY will operate flights from Iceland to Europe initially, before launching routes to North America.

The airline has indeed chosen a playful name and a very distinctive bright red livery. Will they succeed?

Last but not least, Vinay sits down with Duncan Robertson, Manager Aircraft Product Development at British Airways, to chat about the airline’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A350-1000, and its new cabin hard and soft products.

This interview took place at the British Airways Concorde room before the airline’s inaugural A350-1000 flight on one of its two daily flights between London Heathrow and Toronto.

Tune in, The Airways Podcast is here!