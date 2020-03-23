Airways Podcast: Are you in favor of or against a potential US airline bailout?

MIAMI — Emirates, one of the globe’s largest airlines, has stepped back from its initial decision on Sunday to temporarily suspend all its passenger commercial flights by March 25, 2020,...

Welcome Aboard The Airways Podcast! This bonus episode welcomes Gary Leff, editor of View from the Wing, who discusses with our host, Vinay Bhaskara, whether the proposed airline bailout in the US should happen. Download from your preferred platform:

US airlines and airplane manufacturing giant, Boeing, have all requested aid from the Federal Government following the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that has forced the grounding of almost 80% of the country’s fleet and crippled Boeing’s output further.

Boeing said that “a minimum of $60 billion in access to public and private liquidity, including loan guarantees” was appropriate for the aerospace-manufacturing industry.

According to The Wall Street Journal, airline executives are seeking $50 billion in government money.

Vinay Bhaskara and Gary Leff discuss whether such a bailout is necessary, and most importantly, whether it is fair.

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel—a topic he has covered since 2002.

Leff is the co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the “World’s Top Travel Experts” by Conde’ Nast Traveler (2010-Present).

