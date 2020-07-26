Airways Magazine

Top Five Photographers of the Week #8 (+Photos)

Photo: Alvin Man

July 26
08:13 2020
LONDON – Amazing thanks to everyone who submitted their photos this week to us at Airways Magazine as part of our weekly series.

If you want to send any submissions, then email me at james@airwaysmag.com or submit it to the #photographers-of-the-week channel on our Discord server for a chance to be featured on the site.

So without further ado, lets get into it…

#5 – Dandemo via Discord

Number five goes to Dandemo via Discord with this shot of a Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

#4 – Yisy via Discord

The number four spot goes to Yisy on our Discord server with this photo of a Virgin Atlantic Airbus A350-1000.

#3 – @delta_bravo_tango on Instagram

Our third-place winner goes to @delta_bravo_tango on Instagram with this stunning shot of a China Southern Airlines Airbus A380.

The light on this shot goes very well with the blue and white colours of the aircraft!

#2 – Ken Rose via Email

Our runner up for this week goes to Ken Rose with this interesting composition of a JetBlue Airbus A320.

The sun rays shining down on the aircraft most definitely brings out a lot of positive niceties in the shot! Well done Ken!

#1 – @instaav1ation on Instagram

Our number one spot goes to @instaav1ation on Instagram with this awesome shot of F-HTYA, an Air France Airbus A350-900.

The evening light on this aircraft, with the right amount of editing subjected to it, worked very well as an overall composition!

That is it for this week folks! If you want to send any submissions, then email me at james@airwaysmag.com or submit it to the #photographers-of-the-week channel on our Discord server for a chance to be featured on the site. See you next week!

James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James is the Chief Social Media Editor & European Editor for the magazine and is actively boosting its presence in the region.

