Top Five Photographers of the Week #8 (+Photos)

LONDON – Amazing thanks to everyone who submitted their photos this week to us at Airways Magazine as part of our weekly series.

So without further ado, lets get into it…

#5 – Dandemo via Discord

Number five goes to Dandemo via Discord with this shot of a Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

#4 – Yisy via Discord

The number four spot goes to Yisy on our Discord server with this photo of a Virgin Atlantic Airbus A350-1000.

#3 – @delta_bravo_tango on Instagram

Our third-place winner goes to @delta_bravo_tango on Instagram with this stunning shot of a China Southern Airlines Airbus A380.

The light on this shot goes very well with the blue and white colours of the aircraft!

#2 – Ken Rose via Email

Our runner up for this week goes to Ken Rose with this interesting composition of a JetBlue Airbus A320.

The sun rays shining down on the aircraft most definitely brings out a lot of positive niceties in the shot! Well done Ken!

#1 – @instaav1ation on Instagram

Our number one spot goes to @instaav1ation on Instagram with this awesome shot of F-HTYA, an Air France Airbus A350-900.

The evening light on this aircraft, with the right amount of editing subjected to it, worked very well as an overall composition!

