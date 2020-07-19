Airways Magazine

Top Five Photographers of the Week #7 (+Photos)

Top Five Photographers of the Week #7 (+Photos)

Photo: Luca Flores

Top Five Photographers of the Week #7 (+Photos)
July 19
12:49 2020
LONDON – Amazing thanks to everyone who submitted their photos this week to us at Airways Magazine as part of our weekly series.

If you want to send any submissions, then email me at james@airwaysmag.com or submit it to the #photographers-of-the-week channel on our Discord server for a chance to be featured on the site.

So without further ado, lets get into it…

#5 – @KhanAviation on Instagram

Our number five spot goes to @KhanAviation on Instagram of this stunning photo of an Air France (AF) Airbus A350-900 in stunning light. Great work!

#4 – @lucidjets on Instagram

The #4 spot goes to @lucidjets on Instagram with this photo of an ASL Airlines (AG) Boeing 737. The close up on the shot definitely adds some dramatic flare to the shot! Well done!

#3 – @AviationBeaver on Discord

Number three goes to @AviationBeaver on Discord who submitted this incredible shot of a KLM (KL) Boeing 787-10 departing.

There is fantastic light on this shot once again bringing out the colours in the shot. Congratulations on making it to the top three!

#2 – @klaxspotting on Instagram

Congratulations to our runner up this week being @klaxspotting on Instagram with this epic vapor photo of an Airbus A380 seen at Los Angeles International Airport! Very well done indeed!

#1 – @chcspotting on Instagram

Excellent congratulations are in order to @CHCAviation on Instagram with this amazing sunset shot of an Air New Zealand (NZ) Boeing 787-9 in the All-Blacks livery departing Christchurch Airport.

The time of night this shot was taken mixed with the beacon lights produces a top-class composition overall.

That is it for this week folks! If you want to send any submissions, then email me at james@airwaysmag.com or submit it to the #photographers-of-the-week channel on our Discord server for a chance to be featured on the site. See you next week!

About Author

James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James is the Chief Social Media Editor & European Editor for the magazine and is actively boosting its presence in the region.

0