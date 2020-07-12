Top Five Photographers of the Week #6 (+Photos)

LONDON – Amazing thanks to everyone who submitted their photos this week to us at Airways Magazine as part of our new weekly series.

If you want to send any submissions, then email me at james@airwaysmag.com or submit it to the #photographers-of-the-week channel on our Discord server for a chance to be featured on the site.

So without further ado, lets get into it…

#5 – RichardMG via Discord

Our number five spot goes to RichardMG on the Airways Magazine Discord Server who submitted this up close and personal shot of a Delta Air Lines (DL) Airbus A350, taking a particular focus on the nose!

Great shot Richard!

#4 – YYZ_Snapshots via Discord

The number four spots go to YYZ_Snapshots via Discord who submitted this incredible photo of a WestJet (WS) Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its final approach.

The dark-cloudy feel gives the photo a lot of mood and purpose. Great shot guys!

#3 – Thor (@angeles.aviation on Instagram)

Number three spot goes to @angeles.aviation on Instagram with this incredible shot of a Qatar Airways (QR) Boeing 777 seen departing Runway 25R at Los Angeles International Airport inbound for Doha.

Congratulations on making it to the top three!

#2 – Aidan (@ifly.aviation on Instagram)

Congratulations to our runner-up being Aidan from @ifly.aviation on Instagram with this awesome face-to-face shot of a Cathay Pacific (CX) Airbus A350 seen taxiing at Adelaide Airport, Australia.

This photo definitely brings out the best in the A350! Congratulations once again Aidan!

#1 – Toby (@tjc.aviation on Instagram)

Big congratulations to our winner Toby from @tjc.aviation on Instagram with this incredible shot of a Virgin Atlantic (VS) Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner banking after departure from London Heathrow Airport.

The light on this shot is perfect and works very well with the overall composition! Well done again Toby!

