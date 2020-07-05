Top Five Photographers of the Week #5 (+Photos)

LONDON – Amazing thanks to everyone who submitted their photos this week to us at Airways Magazine as part of our brand new weekly series.

If you want to send any submissions, then email me at james@airwaysmag.com or submit it to the #photographers-of-the-week channel on our Discord server for a chance to be featured on the site.

So without further ado, lets get into it…

#5 – Chris (@spotting_with_chris)

The number five spot goes to Chris (@spotting_with_chris on Instagram) for this outstanding shot of an Air Tahiti Nui Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner seen at Vancouver International Airport. Great work Chris!

#4 – Chris (@cbro4_aviation)

Another Chris has made into the Top Five spot this week with this awesome shot from @cbro4_aviation on Instagram based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Connie 247 Heavy, bound for Anchorage, leaves from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

#3 – Ben (@aviation.mco)

Our first entrant into the top three goes to Ben from @aviation.mco on Instagram with this excellent NEO shot.

Pictured is an Azul Airbus A330-941 registered as PR-ANY taxiing across the bridge at Orlando Airport on a Saturday evening!

#2 – Paul (@paul_lowi)

Our runner up this week goes to Paul from Innsbruck Airport in Austria (@paul_lowi on Instagram) with this excellent mountainous shot!

Pictures is a TUI Boeing 737–8K5 performing the MOGTI1X departure towards Bristol, with a max climb rate with a scenic view, over the beautiful Tyrolean Alps. Congratulations Paul!

#1 – Zach Thurston (@ztp.yyc)

Our winner this week goes to Zach Thurston from @ztp.yyc on Instagram with this outrageously stunning photo from Calgary, in Canada.

C-GURP was pictured catching some evening sunlight on the final stretch home! Congratulations on the #1 spot Zach!

That is it for this week folks!