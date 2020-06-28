Airways Magazine

Top Five Photographers of the Week #4 (+Photos)

Photo: Vincenzo Pace

June 28
09:00 2020
LONDON – Amazing thanks to everyone who submitted their photos this week to us at Airways Magazine as part of our brand new weekly series.

If you want to send any submissions, then email me at james@airwaysmag.com or submit it to the #photographers-of-the-week channel on our Discord server for a chance to be featured on the site.

So without further ado, lets get into it…

#5 – Mandy (@YVRLeisureSpotter)

The number five spot this week goes to Mandy from @YVRLeisureSpotter on Instagram with this Air Canada Boeing 787 Dreamliner coming into Vancouver from Delhi after a tech stop in Copenhagen. Great shot Mandy!

#4 – Matt Lino (@photomattlino)

The number four spot goes to Matt Lino from @photomattlino on Instagram with this incredible shot of a Delta Boeing 757-200 on final for Runway 8L at Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport whilst a Lufthansa Cargo McDonnell Douglas MD-11F departs in the background from 9R. Great shot Matt!

#3 – Andrew Wu (@atis.alpha)

The number three spot goes to Andrew Wu via @atis.alpha on Instagram with this incredible shot of HB-JNH, a Swiss Boeing 777-300ER seen departing Zurich Airport back in July 2019! Great shot Andrew!

#2 – Jered Lim (@j2_aviation)

Congratulations to this week’s runner up being Jered Lim via @j2_aviation on Instagram with this awesome shot of HS-TKF, a Thai Airways Boeing 777-300ER!

Decked out in the Royal Barge Suphannahong Livery, Kilo-Foxtrot arrives into Singapore Changi on a beautiful Saturday afternoon back in October last year! Well done Jered!

#1 – Thomas Masterman (@spoilersarmedaviation)

Congratulations to Thomas Masterman via @spoilersarmedaviation on Instagram of this awesome night shot!

Seen in Innsbruck is this Austrian Airlines Dash 8 Q400 with the Reg: OE-LGN, waiting on permission to turn off, stand and taxi to runway 26 for a flight to Frankfurt! Great shot!

That is it for this week folks! If you want to send any submissions, then email me at james@airwaysmag.com or submit it to the #photographers-of-the-week channel on our Discord server for a chance to be featured on the site. See you next week!

About Author

James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James is the European & Social Media Editor for the magazine and is actively boosting its presence in the region.

