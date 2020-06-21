Top Five Photographers of the Week #3 (+Photos)

LONDON – Amazing thanks to everyone that submitted their photos this week to us at Airways Magazine as part of our brand new weekly series.

If you want to send any submissions, then email me at james@airwaysmag.com

#5 – Coastal Mountain Spotter

The #5 spot goes to Coastal Mountain Spotter via Instagram who has this awesome shot of a China Southern Airbus A380 departing from Vancouver Airport.

The vapor on the wings definitely helped to bring out a lot more drama in the shot! Well done Max!

#4 – Adrian Olstad

The number four submission goes to Adrian Olstad (Instagram: king.aviation) of this Qatar Airways Cargo Boeing 777 Freighter seen landing into Oslo Gardermoen Airport in Norway.

This crisp, well-exposed and sharp quality photo was made it to the number four spot. Well done Adrian!

#3 – Michael Rodebuck

The third place spot goes to Michael Rodeback with this awesome shot of N878DN, a Delta Airlines Boeing 737-900 seen departing Salt Lake City’s Runway 16L on a cold February evening.

This shot made it to the third place spot because of Michael’s enjoyment in photographing aircraft against the backdrop of Utah’s snow-capped mountains! Well done Michael!

#2 – Leonardo Mello

Congratulations to this week’s runner up Leonardo Mello (Instagram: leomello747) with this shot he labeled From Russia With Love.

The shot in question is a picture of RA-76503, a Volga-Dnepr Airline Ilyushin IL-76TD-90VD seen on stand at Fortaleza Airport in Brazil after bringing in equipment to a gas company back in March 2016.

Fantastic shot Leo!

#1 – Malcolm Lu

A big congratulations to this week’s winner Malcolm Lu (Instagram: a.planes.portrait) with this awesome long-exposure shot!

The aircraft in question JA743A, an All Nippon Airways Boeing 777-200ER seen in the Star Wars C-3PO livery on stand at Tokyo Haneda Airport.

This shot won the number one spot because of the long-exposure of all the traffic operating around that aircraft that perfectly highlights how complex the logistics of setting an aircraft up for flight are! So well done Malcolm!

That is it for this week folks!