MONTREAL- Amazing thanks to everyone who submitted their photos this week to us at Airways Magazine as part of our weekly series. 

So without further ado, lets get into it… 

#5 @ZOHMANNPHOTO ON INSTAGRAM  

Our number five spot goes to @zohmannphoto. For capturing  this stunning image of a FedEx 767-300F landing  in RDU with sublime conditions. Bonus with the vortices included Awesome work! 

#4 @SQ_AVIATIONGILLY ON INSTAGRAM 

The #4 spot goes to @SQ_AVIATIONGILLY on Instagram with this photo of the world`s most iconic aircraft Aka The Queen of the skies. Really cool image of the  British Airways 747 departing LAX California with the vibrant sunset light of  SoCal. Well done! 

#3 @A.PLANES.PORTRAIT  ON INSTAGRAM  

Number three goes to @A.PLANES.PORTRAIT for esthetically photographing the Scoot Dream)Liner. Under some havy rain action. Creating a cool visual effect. Congratulations on making it to the top three! 

#2 @COASTALMOUNTAINSPOTTER ON INSTAGRAM   

Congratulations to our runner up this week being @COASTALMOUNTAINSPOTTER with this stunning shot of the legendary DHC-6 Twin Otter performing a skilled approach in British Columbia. Beautiful Max!  

#1 STAZOIE 

Excellent congratulations are in order to Stazoie  with this amazing Air-to-Air image of A Virgin Australia aka Velocity seconds before touchdown  Brilliant photography! 

