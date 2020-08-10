MONTREAL- Amazing thanks to everyone who submitted their photos this week to us at Airways Magazine as part of our weekly series.

If you want to send any submissions, then email me at wfilionsauro@outlook.com or submit it to the #photographers-of-the-week channel on our Discord server for a chance to be featured on the site.

#5 @ZOHMANNPHOTO ON INSTAGRAM

Our number five spot goes to @zohmannphoto. For capturing this stunning image of a FedEx 767-300F landing in RDU with sublime conditions. Bonus with the vortices included Awesome work!

#4 @SQ_AVIATIONGILLY ON INSTAGRAM

The #4 spot goes to @SQ_AVIATIONGILLY on Instagram with this photo of the world`s most iconic aircraft Aka The Queen of the skies. Really cool image of the British Airways 747 departing LAX California with the vibrant sunset light of SoCal. Well done!

#3 @A.PLANES.PORTRAIT ON INSTAGRAM

Number three goes to @A.PLANES.PORTRAIT for esthetically photographing the Scoot Dream)Liner. Under some havy rain action. Creating a cool visual effect. Congratulations on making it to the top three!

#2 @COASTALMOUNTAINSPOTTER ON INSTAGRAM

Congratulations to our runner up this week being @COASTALMOUNTAINSPOTTER with this stunning shot of the legendary DHC-6 Twin Otter performing a skilled approach in British Columbia. Beautiful Max!

#1 STAZOIE

Excellent congratulations are in order to Stazoie with this amazing Air-to-Air image of A Virgin Australia aka Velocity seconds before touchdown Brilliant photography!

