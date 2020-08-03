Airways Magazine

Top Five Photographer of the Week #9 (+PHOTOS)

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Top Five Photographer of the Week #9 (+PHOTOS)

Top Five Photographer of the Week #9 (+PHOTOS)
August 03
14:14 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MONTREAL- Amazing thanks to everyone who submitted their photos this week to us at Airways as part of our weekly series. 

If you want to send any submissions, then email me at  wfilionsauro@outlook.com or submit it to the #photographers-of-the-week channel on our Discord server for a chance to be featured on the site. 

So without further ado, lets get into it… 

#5 @BLUEBRAVEST ON INSTAGRAM  

Our number five spot goes to @bluebravest for capturing of this stunning image of a Singapore Airlines (SQ) Airbus A350-900 in stunning conditions . Awesome work! 

#4 @CAROLINA_CHASER_STUDIOS ON INSTAGRAM 

The #4 spot goes to @carolina_chaser_studios on Instagram with this photo of the world’s most iconic aircraft, Aka Air Force One. Really cool image of the 747 departing North Carolina with the vibrant surroundings of RDU. Well done! 

#3 @SQ_AVIATIONGILLY ON INSTAGRAM  

Number three goes to @sq_aviationgilly for esthetically photographing the Finnish Racoon (AY). Congratulations on making it to the top three! 

#2 @CHCAVIATION ON INSTAGRAM   

Congratulations to our runner up this week @chcaviation with this stunning yet challenging panning of an Air New Zealand (NZ) Boeing 787-9 Dream)Liner. Great skills! 

#1 @ELISETHEPILOT ON INSTAGRAM  

Excellent congratulations are in order to @elisethe Pilot on Instagram with this amazing long exposure shot of an Eastern Boeing 737-800. This plane really does shine even in the darkness of the night. Brilliant image.  

That is it for this week folks! If you want to send any submissions, then email me at wfilionsauro@outlook.com or submit it to the #photographers-of-the-week channel on our Discord server for a chance to be featured on the site. See you next week! 

Featured image: Delta Air Lines MD88. Photo: William Filion Sauro

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
photostop 5
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
William Filion Sauro

William Filion Sauro

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0