Top Five Photographers of the Week (+Photos)

Photo: Vincenzo Pace

June 07
09:00 2020
LONDON – Amazing thanks to everyone that submitted their photos this week to us at Airways Magazine as part of our brand new weekly series.

If you want to send any submissions, then email me at james@airwaysmag.com for a chance to be featured on the site.

So without further ado, lets get into it…

#5 & #4 – Julia Muller

Julia Muller has sent in shots worthy of the number five and number four spots.

The number five shot is of an Emirates Airbus A380 seen departing Dusseldorf Airport, Germany.

Number four is a shot of 8Q-IAJ, a Maldivian De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter seen on the waters of the Maldives.

#3 – Dirk Grothe

The number three spot goes to Airbus native Dirk Grothe who took this shot of the final Airbus A380 for All Nippon Airways.

JA383A was pictured here the day before its ferry-flight to Toulouse as it will continue preparations for its delivery in October, which is a delayed date.

#2 – David Gutmann

The runner-up for this week contains a shot from David Gutmann of a Norwegian Boeing 787 seen on a stand somewhere in the world.

The blue skies in the background brings out the colour in this shot. Congratulations David!

Our Winner – Alvin Man!

A big congratulations to Alvin Man who took this incredible photo of a United Boeing 757 seen departing through the clouds at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX/KLAX).

N14106, the airframe in question features the new United branding. A big congratulations to Alvin!

That is it for this week folks! Thanks so much for entering into this weekly feature and if you want a chance to be featured, be sure to email me (james@airwaysmag.com)!

James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James is the European Correspondent for the magazine who has been actively trying to boost the presence in the continent.

