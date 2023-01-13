Peru’s Second-most Important Airport Closed amid Protest

DALLAS – The Peruvian Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) has announced that operations at Cusco’s Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport (CUZ) have been temporarily halted due to political protests.

“The MTC has announced that, as a precautionary measure, the International Alejandro Velasco Astete Airport in Cusco will temporarily suspend operations. This action is being taken to protect people’s integrity and the safety of aviation operations,” the department stated on Twitter on January 12. The suspension of operations was to last until today at 18:59 local time, according to MTC.

#LoÚltimo | El MTC informa que, como medida de prevención, Aeropuerto Internacional Alejandro Velasco Astete de #Cusco, suspenderá temporalmente sus operaciones. Esta acción se realiza en salvaguarda de la integridad de las personas y la seguridad de las operaciones aeronáuticas. pic.twitter.com/vH6MpMhMDM — Ministerio de Transportes y Comunicaciones (@MTC_GobPeru) January 12, 2023

The Closest Airport to Machu Pichu

Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport is an international airport in Cusco, Peru’s southeastern region. Cusco, a major tourist destination in Latin America, receives a variety of domestic and international flights.

Due to its perilous location near the city center, CUZ has a limited capacity. Despite these constraints, the airport has consistently ranked as Peru’s second most important air terminal, with over 3 million national and international passengers handled yearly before the pandemic, according to the Peruvian Corporation of Airports and Commercial Aviation (CORPAC).

Featured image: Overview of Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport in Cuzco, Peru. Photo: Alan Lebeda, GFDL 1.2