Which are the Most Luxurious Airlines in the World?

Airplanes have come a seriously long way since the Wright Brothers created the Wright Flyer in 1905. In fact, these massive vehicles capable of transporting people all over the world have become hubs of sheer opulence in some places.

There are airlines in the world that are so luxurious that people pay thousands of dollars for the privilege of flying with them.

Perhaps you’re someone who has loads of money to burn or maybe you have newfound wealth from, say, the lottery?

Whatever your reason for splashing out next time you travel, check out this list of the best airlines to fly with and do it in style.

Emirates

Emirates has developed a reputation over the last decade and a really good one. The airline has become renowned as one of the world’s best airlines.

Based in Dubai, the company began in 1985 and now sponsors some of the world’s biggest sports teams: if you tune into a Real Madrid match, expect to see the name on their shirts until at least 2022; if you head to watch an Arsenal match live, you’ll be going to the Emirates Stadium.

PHOTO: Emirates.

Certainly, the United Arab Emirates airline would be the first to spring to mind for lottery winners looking to jet off on a first-class holiday.

For those lucky enough to have seen their winning lottery numbers pop up in the Lotto Plus, EuroJackpot or Millionaire results, it doesn’t get much better than Emirates’ first class.

It features fully enclosed suites with a ceiling to floor door for complete privacy. It also has shower-equipped lavatories and a spa, along with a bar and lounge area – like a flying hotel.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines has taken first class luxury to the next level with its Singapore Suites which first hit the market in 2017.

The suites are extremely spacious, and there is only enough room for twelve of them in a 1-2-1 formation on the older A380s and six on the top deck of the newer planes.

Singapore Airlines First Class Seat.

They feature Poltrona Frau leather armchairs which can be moved into multiple positions, along with two storable beds.

The food available is created by the airline’s International Culinary Panel of chefs, and there is a 32-inch inflight entertainment monitor that flyers can operate via a touchscreen. This Southeast Asian airline is really taking mile-high opulence to the next level.

Etihad

Etihad Airways is the second-largest airline in the United Arab Emirates, after Emirates, but despite having only began in 2003, the company could well catch up with its rival over the next decade.

It too has huge sponsorship deals with sports clubs, including Manchester City and New York City FC. Passengers flying in Etihad first class get their own “apartment,” which is a large suite featuring an armchair and a separate bed of six feet and 10 inches. The rooms even have space for passengers to walk around and stretch their legs.

The Etihad Residence

These are three of the most notable first-class experiences in the world, but there are plenty of other options for those with enough cash to splash out on lavishness. Air France is known to have unrivalled cuisine, while Cathay Pacific is one of the best established and reliable first class experiences on the planet. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the flight.