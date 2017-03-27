LeggingsGate Chat with Heather Poole

MIAMI – United Airlines seemingly broke the internet yesterday when it denied boarding two female teenagers who were flying on a United employee travel pass from Denver to Minneapolis. Jon Ostrower and Jill Disis with CNN Money succinctly summarize the details:

Two groups were traveling separately on the Minneapolis to Denver flight on Sunday morning. The first group of three traveling on a travel pass through United’s company travel perk program included two teenage girls wearing leggings who attempted to board the flight, according to Jonathan Guerin, a spokesman for United.

The two teenagers, whose ages were not identified by the airline, were notified by a female gate agent that their leggings violated the travel pass dress code. There was “no uproar, no tears” and the teenagers left the gate area without incident, according to Guerin.

A second group in line behind the teenagers, including a younger girl also wearing leggings, is believed by United to have seen the exchange between the gate agent and the teenagers who were denied boarding, according to Guerin. A woman in the party took a dress out of the party’s carry-on luggage to cover the younger girl.

Guerin said there was no exchange between the family with the younger girl and the gate attendant nor was there any mention of the dress code to the family, which was believed to be flying on a regular ticket. They departed on the flight to Denver.