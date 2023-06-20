Boom Supersonic Showcases Engine Advances in Paris

PARIS — Boom Supersonic unveiled new engine advances and suppliers for its Overture supersonic jet program at the 2023 Paris Air Show.

The company also revealed essential features of the speed-of-sound Overture jet publicly, which includes the system configuration, supplier information, and updates on the Symphony engine.

The system configuration information includes compatibility with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), triple-redundant hydraulics, and landing gear compatibility for over 600 air routes worldwide.

Boom’s Overture plane, a Mach 1.7, 65-80 passenger supersonic airliner with a 4,250 nmi range, has the potential to be in operation by 2029, marking the much-awaited return of commercial supersonic flight after the retirement of the Concorde in 2003.

The program has already received nearly 130 orders, including from American Airlines (AA), Japan Airlines (JL), and United Airlines (UA). Furthermore, Boom is collaborating with defense contractor Northrop Grumman to produce a “special mission variant” of the Overture for military purposes.

Image: Boom Supersonic

Production Updates

Also at PAS2023, Boom announced its selection of Spanish company Aernnova to design and produce the Overture’s wings, which will utilize “gull-wing” technology to decrease aerodynamic drag at supersonic speeds.

Additionally, Boom announced that it had made strides with Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), its engine design partner, regarding Symphony. The company showcased a 3D-printed model, one-third the scale of the original design for Symphony.

This aircraft engine hopes to provide environmentally friendly supersonic travel that is 25% more efficient and economical, reducing airline operating costs by 10%. Boom revealed the engine’s specifications for the first time at PAS2023:

Two-spool, medium-bypass turbofan engine, no afterburner

35,000 lb thrust

Optimized for 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)

Single-stage 72″ fan

Air-cooled, multi-stage turbine

Additive manufacturing enables lightweight, low part count, and reduced assembly costs

FAA Part 33 and EASA CS 33 compliant

ICAO Chapter 14 Noise levels

Low-pressure compressor stages: 3

High-pressure compressor stages: 6

High-pressure turbine stages: 1

Low-pressure turbine stages: 3

Interview

That many in the industry are skeptical of Boom’s enterprise and Overture’s feasibility is an understatement. Yet, the company seems to be alive and kicking.

Airways was interested in learning when and what the public might anticipate as we look forward to its inaugural flight. Here is what happened during our recent interaction with a Boom spokesperson Aubrey Scanlan.

When do you expect Overture’s first commercial flight?

We continue to make meaningful progress toward the Overture milestones we have laid out: rollout in 2026, first flight in 2027, and type certification in 2029 – type certification is what will enable Overture to carry its first passengers.

Today, Overture is progressing through the development phase. We’ve announced tier-one suppliers that will contribute to key systems on Overture, and in January we started construction on the Overture Superfactory in Greensboro, North Carolina, where the aircraft will be built.

Lately, there’s been a lot of talk about climate change and eco-friendly aircraft are needed. How will the Boom Overture achieve zero emissions?

Overture and Symphony are designed from the ground up and optimized to run on 100% SAF. Boom will power Overture’s development, certification, and production flight tests using SAF. Boom recently announced SAF offtake agreements with AIR COMPANY and Dimensional Energy – each company will supply up to 5 million gallons of SAF on an annual basis over the duration of the Overture flight test program.

As a company, Boom’s plan to achieve net zero carbon by 2025 and net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 builds on the progress made by the company. Notably, Boom already achieved carbon neutrality through reduction initiatives and high-quality carbon credits beginning in 2021.

Image: Boom Supersonic

The efforts that led to achieving carbon neutrality beginning in 2021, and will pave the road to net zero carbon, are defined by three essential steps: regularly measure, reduce, and offset residual emissions.

Measure: Boom accounts for the emissions of its entire value chain, partnering with Watershed for carbon emissions accounting and climate strategy in order to ensure compliance with the GHG Protocol.

Reduce: The company evaluates and executes opportunities to drive reductions in carbon. In 2021, Boom joined the Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance (SABA), a buyer-led collaboration spearheaded by RMI and the Environmental Defense Fund to accelerate the path to net zero aviation by driving investment in and adoption of SAF, and the Aircraft Fleet Recycling Association (AFRA), ensuring that best practices for recycling and reuse are integrated into Overture’s design from an early stage. Additionally, all Boom facilities are powered by 100% renewable energy.

Offset: Boom invests in a broad portfolio of high-impact, high-quality carbon offset and removal solutions for residual emissions that cannot be mitigated. Boom signed a 10-year agreement with Climeworks to remove CO2 emissions through direct air capture and storage. And through our partnership with Watershed, Boom is also participating in Frontier, an advanced market commitment focused on accelerating permanent carbon removal.

Image: Boom Supersonic

We understand that airlines have already made orders for the Supersonic aircraft. Which ones will you serve first?

Boom’s commercial order book for Overture currently stands at 130 aircraft. By comparison, only 14 Concordes ever entered service. In August 2022, AA placed a deposit on up to 20 aircraft, with an option for 40 more. In June 2021, UA ordered 15 Overture aircraft, with an option for 35 more. JL made a pre-order for 20 aircraft in 2017.

With the change in engine manufacturers, have there been greater and/or new developments, changes, and progress with Symphony?

In December 2022, we announced that we were teaming up with industry leaders for SymphonyTM, Overture’s propulsion system, including foundational partners GE Additive, StandardAero, and Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), a business unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

We are currently in the conceptual design phase for Symphony, working closely with our design team at FTT. Throughout the design phase, which will be completed later this year, Boom will continue to provide updates on Symphony’s progress and partners. We will have more updates to share about Symphony in a few weeks at the Paris Air Show.

How affordable do you anticipate flights to be when the Overture officially starts operations?

Ultimately, fares are up to our airline partners. We’ve designed Overture to be profitable for airlines at fares similar to first and business class and across hundreds of transoceanic routes. Overture will fly more than 600 routes around the world in as little as half the time.

In the future, do you plan on having different classes for travelers just as it is with the current commercial airlines?

That question is best answered by our airline partners, who will determine what classes of service will be provided onboard Overture.

We’re investing a great deal in improving the overall passenger experience, developing a cabin that is comfortable, tranquil, and productive for travelers.

Overture will carry 64-80 passengers and fly above other commercial aircraft at an altitude of up to 60,000 feet—high enough to see the curvature of the earth below. Flying at supersonic speeds tends to be smoother than subsonic flight because, at 60,000 feet, you’re flying above most turbulence. We will have more details to share about the interior cabin design soon.

Image: Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic has recently signed an agreement for sustainable aviation fuel with Dimensional Energy. Please walk us through how SAF will work with the Overture.

Airlines will not need to retrofit Overture to run on 100% SAF. Overture is designed from the ground up and optimized to run on 100% SAF. Boom will power Overture’s development, certification, and production flight tests using SAF. Boom recently announced a SAF offtake agreement with Dimensional Energy, which will supply up to 5 million gallons of SAF on an annual basis over the duration of the Overture flight test program.

We’re especially excited about Dimensional Energy’s power to liquid SAF technology and production. By combining a proprietary carbon utilization technology and the Fischer-Tropsch process—a well-proven method—Dimensional Energy can rapidly bring power to liquid SAF to market.

At Dimensional Energy’s technology center in Tucson, Arizona, they have already proven that this unique method can effectively produce net zero carbon SAF from recycled carbon dioxide. This will allow us to directly close the carbon loop, enabling net zero carbon operations for Overture.

Featured image: Boom Supersonic