PAS19: United Airlines Orders Up to 39 Embraer E175s

PARIS – Embraer has unveiled its first order of the week with United Airlines, under the Express subsidiary for up to 39 E175 aircraft.

As a breakdown, the order represents 20 firmed units, with the additional rights for 19 units that can be exercised.

At list prices, the deal was worth $1.9 billion if all options are exercised. Deliveries are expected to begin by the second quarter of 2020.

It is understood that these aircraft have been ordered specifically for fleet renewal to replace the older aircraft in the fleet.

Charlie Hillis, the VP of Sales & Marketing for North America at Embraer emphasised how willing the manufacturer is to generate solutions.

JUST IN:@united has signed a deal with @embraer for 39 new E175s, consisting of 20 firm and 19 options. #AvGeek #PAS19 pic.twitter.com/vNTxIbyBF4 — James Field (@AvGeekJames) June 17, 2019

“With this contract, we have the opportunity to continue serving United’s fleet with our class-leading E175 platform”.

“Embraer’s dedication to finding solutions that meet our customer’s needs is the primary reason we continue to outperform in this market segment”.

Also commenting on the order was Gerry Laderman, the Chief Financial Officer at United Airlines, who explained the benefits of the aircraft for the airline.

“The E175, operated by our regional partners, has proven to be an important part of our fleet as we continue to grow our mainline airline and provide an enhanced customer experience”.

“As we focus on providing our customers the utmost comfort and convenience, we will rely on aircraft like the E175 to help us achieve our goal of delivering the best experience in the sky”.

This is another significant order for Embraer due to the success the programmes have had in the last six years.

Since January 2013, including this new contract, Embraer has sold more than 585 E175s, which is equivalent to around 80% market share in the 70-76 seat market.

For the manufacturer, it will be interesting to see whether any others will be unveiled, especially with the heavy volume of orders it showcased at Farnborough last year.

It is ultimately going to place itself ahead of the likes of Bombardier and Mitsubishi who will be wanting to secure orders for the MRJ and the CRJ programmes respectively.