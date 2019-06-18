PAS19: Embraer Secures More E-Jet Orders, Forecasts 10,550 Jets in 20 Years

PARIS — Embraer has announced two additional orders for its EJet aircraft portfolio during the second day of the Paris Air Show 2019. The Brazilian airframer has also released its market forecast for the next 20 years.

Japan’s Fuji Dream Airlines (FDA) has placed an order for two E175-E1s, adding to its all-Embraer fleet. Also, Binter Canarias, the launch customer of the Embraer E195-E2 in Europe, has ordered two additional of the type, bringing its total commitment to five aircraft.

#PAS19



Info just acquired from Embraer:



+ Fuji Dream Airlines signed a firm order for two E175s.

+ Binter signs for two more E195-E2s, which are exercised options from #FIA18.



Embraer also predicts 10,550 aircraft in the 150-seat market are needed in next 20 years.#AvGeek pic.twitter.com/TrYsPjHzce — James Field (@AvGeekJames) June 18, 2019

Fuji Dream Airlines will configure its Embraer 175s with 84 seats, and plans to take delivery of the first aircraft of this batch later this year.

FDA and Embraer have a sound relationship. The Japanese airline received its first Embraer 10 years ago, and since then, the airline has transitioned to an all Embraer fleet, operating 14 today, which is the largest all Embraer fleet in Asia.

“These new aircraft will give us the ability to grow our capacity, allowing us to add more routes and frequencies, while also offering our passengers the best cabin in its category,” said in a statement Yohei Suzuki, Chairman and CEO of Fuji Dream Airlines.

Cesar Pereira, Asia Pacific Vice President, Embraer Commercial Aviation also said, “After nearly 10 years of operations, Fuji Dream Airlines has established itself as an exemplary model for sustainable growth with the support of the E175’s unrivalled attributes underpinning the success of their continued network expansion with new point-to-point services.”

Spain’s Binter Canarias is set to receive its first E195-E2 during the second half of 2019. Binter will configure the jetliners with 132 seats in a single class layout.

Martyn Holmes, Vice President, Europe, Russia & Central Asia, of Embraer Commercial Aviation said in relation to the Binter order, “We are extremely proud that Binter is reinforcing its commitment to the E2 program and has confirmed these new acquisitions even before the first E195-E2 delivery to the airline.”

Binter Canarias Vice President, Rodolfo Núñez also said, “We are pleased to confirm the firm order for these two additional Embraer E195-E2s. We know that the E195-E2 is the ideal aircraft model for our operations, and, with typical Embraer efficiency, Type Certification was exactly on schedule.”

“This, along with the fuel burn rate and other performance indicators being even better than originally expected, make us to have total confidence in placing this new firm order.”

10,550 AIRCRAFT IN THE NEXT 20 YEARS

Embraer has predicted that 10.550 aircraft with up to 150 seats will be needed in the next two decades, needed to cover growth and aircraft replacements within the industry.

Embraer estimates that 55% of deliveries will be for growth, whilst 45% will be to replace ageing aircraft. Embraer estimates the value of these aircraft to be worth around $600 Billion US Dollars.

The majority of these aircraft numbers are split between Asia-Pacific 28%, North America, 26% and Europe 21%. Latin America, CIS, Africa and the Middle East all account for 25%, 11%, 6%, 4% and 4% respectively.

Overall another important day for Embraer as they receive orders from two more existing Embraer customers, as well release an important industry prediction forecast.

Interestingly, Embraer is yet to receive an order from a new customer at this year’s Paris Air Show.