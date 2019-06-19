PAS19: China Airlines Firms Up Six 777Fs & 25 A321neos

Coverage by Chris Sloan

PARIS – China Airlines has signed a letter of Intent (LOI) for six Boeing 777F Freighters. They have also signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for 11 A321neos, with 14 more aircraft coming from lessor backlogs.

This order was placed in May 2019 but has been announced again at the Paris Airshow 2019.

China Airlines intends to replace its fleet of Boeing 737-800s with the new A321neos, hoping to introduce the new airliner in 2021.

The same applies to the Boeing 777F order, which will be used to replace older Boeing 747 Freighters.

The airline plans to deploy these on routes between Taiwan, North America, and Europe. The date when China Airlines will receive its first Boeing 777F is currently unknown.

China Airlines Chairman Hsieh Su-Chien said in relation to the 777F order, “Air cargo is an important part of our overall business and the introduction of these new Boeing 777 Freighters will play an integral role in our long-term growth strategy.”

He added, “As we transition our Freighter fleet to the 777Fs from the older 747Fs, this will enable us to deliver world-class services to our customers more efficiently and reliably.”

Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing of The Boeing Company also said, “The global air freight market is forecasted to double over the next 20 years, and the 777 Freighter’s market-leading capabilities and economics will help China Airlines extend their network and grow their cargo business.”

He added, “We are proud to expand our partnership with China Airlines, building on our successful introduction of the 777-300ER passenger jet a few years ago. We look forward to delivering new 777 Freighters into their world-class fleet.”

Another significant order for both Boeing and Airbus, as Airbus, wins another customer over Boeing for the A321neo.

Boeing securing another Boeing 777 Freighter order shows there is still demand 777 Freighter amongst airlines as part of its fleet renewal plans. Even though these orders were announced last month, the news is still significant for both manufacturers.