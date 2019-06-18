PAS19: AirAsia Goes Bigger, Saudia Commits to A320neos, A321XLRs

PARIS — Airbus continues scoring orders at the second day of the 53rd Paris Air Show, with the exercise of conversion rights and new orders for its A320 family aircraft.

AIR ASIA TO SWAP A320NEOS FOR A321NEOS

AirAsia, the world’s largest Airbus A320 family aircraft operator has announced the conversion for 253 A320neos for the larger A321neo. The rejig of this order seems to indicate that the growth in the Asia/Pacific region in the coming years seem to be strong enough to add capacity.

Following the upsizing of its fleet, AirAsia now has a backlog of orders with Airbus which stands at 353 A321neo aircraft. To date, the airline group has taken delivery of 224 A320 family aircraft, which operate in the airline’s Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, and Thailand spinoffs.

SAUDI ARABIAN AIRLINES TO UPGAUGE ITS A320NEO FLEET

Alongside the AirAsia rejig, Saudi Arabian Airlines has also announced an increase on its original order from 35 Airbus A320neos to 100 aircraft. 35 of them will be options.

This additional firm order takes up Saudia’s order 65 A320neo family aircraft, with 15 A321XLRs, the new extra long-range variant announced yesterday.

The increased order was announced by His Excellency Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Director General of Saudi Arabian Airline corporation and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.

The carrier said that the order increase has come after passenger demand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has seen strong growth across its domestic, regional and international routes.

Saudia is the biggest Airbus operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and one of the largest Airbus customers, currently operating a fleet of 100 A320s and A330s.

The orders place the A320 family aircraft as the most successful product ever made by Airbus. The European airframer is looking to increase its unit production to 62 A320 family aircraft per monthas announced at the company’s innovation days.