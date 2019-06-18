Airways Magazine

PAS19: Air Lease Corporation Signs for Five Dreamliners

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

PAS19: Air Lease Corporation Signs for Five Dreamliners

PAS19: Air Lease Corporation Signs for Five Dreamliners
June 18
07:33 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PARIS — Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has continued its shopping spree at the Paris Air Show, with a commitment for extra five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Valued at a list price of $1.5 billion, the order takes Boeing’s logbook for the 787 to well over 1,400 orders.

Commenting on this news was Steven Udvar-Hazy, executive chairman of ALC, who expressed that the “Demand for reliable, versatile, and fuel-efficient aeroplanes is at an all-time high.” Udvar-Hazy also states that “these five Boeing 787-9 aircraft are required by our airline customers to satisfy strong ALC lease placements.”

Also commenting on this news was Ihssane Mounir, Senior VP of Commercial Sales and Marketing at Boeing who expressed great pride in more orders from the lessor.

“We are thrilled that ALC has decided to add more 787 Dreamliners to its elite portfolio of aeroplanes that they place with customers across the globe.”

“I’m confident that the market-leading capabilities of the 787-9 will continue contributing to ALC’s long-term success,” Mounir said.

The 787-9s under ALC’s future customers will be able to carry up to 296 passengers with a range of 7,635 nautical miles.

ALC’s shopping spree began yesterday when it placed an order for 100 Airbus aircraft, including 50 A220-300s, 27 A321XLRs and 23 A321neos.

Whilst the order at Airbus was bigger, it shows that ALC is committed to both manufacturers, and will continue to expand its global position in the world.

More new routes will be opened as a result, with the Dreamliner opening up more than 235 non-stop routes since entry-into-service.

For now, this is another big win for the Dreamliner project, and will no doubt be a continued focus for the manufacturer as we progress through the week.

Comments
0
Tags
Air Lease CorporationFeatured
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Subscribe

Cart

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0