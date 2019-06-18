PAS19: Air Lease Corporation Signs for Five Dreamliners

PARIS — Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has continued its shopping spree at the Paris Air Show, with a commitment for extra five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Valued at a list price of $1.5 billion, the order takes Boeing’s logbook for the 787 to well over 1,400 orders.

Commenting on this news was Steven Udvar-Hazy, executive chairman of ALC, who expressed that the “Demand for reliable, versatile, and fuel-efficient aeroplanes is at an all-time high.” Udvar-Hazy also states that “these five Boeing 787-9 aircraft are required by our airline customers to satisfy strong ALC lease placements.”

Udvar-Hazy: The 787 has been the darling of long haul. @AirLeaseCorp is placing an order for 5 787-9s in additions to 10 798-10s we purchased to lease for Korean. The 787-9s have already been placed for customers. Since IFLC, we have ordered 140 787s, the most of anyone. #PAS19 pic.twitter.com/cIOVpkEYQH — Airways Magazine (@airwaysmagazine) June 18, 2019

Also commenting on this news was Ihssane Mounir, Senior VP of Commercial Sales and Marketing at Boeing who expressed great pride in more orders from the lessor.

“We are thrilled that ALC has decided to add more 787 Dreamliners to its elite portfolio of aeroplanes that they place with customers across the globe.”

“I’m confident that the market-leading capabilities of the 787-9 will continue contributing to ALC’s long-term success,” Mounir said.

The 787-9s under ALC’s future customers will be able to carry up to 296 passengers with a range of 7,635 nautical miles.

ALC’s shopping spree began yesterday when it placed an order for 100 Airbus aircraft, including 50 A220-300s, 27 A321XLRs and 23 A321neos.

Whilst the order at Airbus was bigger, it shows that ALC is committed to both manufacturers, and will continue to expand its global position in the world.

More new routes will be opened as a result, with the Dreamliner opening up more than 235 non-stop routes since entry-into-service.

For now, this is another big win for the Dreamliner project, and will no doubt be a continued focus for the manufacturer as we progress through the week.