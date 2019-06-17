PAS19: GECAS Orders 10 Boeing 777Fs, With Options for 15 Boeing 737-800BCFs

PARIS – Leasing company GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) has announced at the Paris Air Show that it has ordered 10 777 Freighters, converting them from purchase rights to firm orders, as well as adding options for 15 Boeing 737-800BCFs.

This latest deal indicates three keys things, on the demand for converted Boeing 737-800s, which served as passenger aircraft previously, and that it creates a strong bridge between the 777 and 777X programs.

Additionally, it shows the demand for Boeing 777 freighters is still strong.

The Boeing 737-800BCF is the latest generation of Boeing converted freighters to come to the market, aircraft the very successful classic Boeing 737BCFs, Boeing 747BCFs, Boeing 757BCFs and Boeing 767BCFs, which make up most of the freighters currently in the skies today.

GECAS Boeing 737-800BCF order now stands at 65 aircraft, with 14 Boeing 737-800BCFs delivered to operators worldwide.

Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company said in regards to the order that “GECAS has a great pulse on the leasing market and what air freight operators are looking for in their cargo fleet.”

“It is an honour to have GECAS place three orders for the 737-800BCF in as many years”.

He added, “We are excited to expand our partnership with GECAS and we look forward to delivering more converted freighters to support their customers.”

Richard Greener, SVP and Manager at GECAS Cargo also said, “Our leasing customers are very pleased with the versatility and reliability of these freighters.”

He added, “It’s enabling operators to replace aging freighters and meet the rapidly growing express cargo market.”

Additionally, this latest order shows Boeing continues to dominate the global freighter market.

In the wake of current issues ongoing with the MAX, this news will be a massive confidence boost to the sales and could hopefully begin to rekindle customer beliefs into the manufacturer.