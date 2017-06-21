Small Aircraft Orders From The Paris Air Show

PARIS – As the Paris Air Show marches on, many smaller aircraft orders are announced that do not receive much attention. For this reason, Airways compiled a list of these orders made during the chaos of this aviation event.

AIRBUS

WIZZ Air Orders 10 A321CEOs

WIZZ Air announced it ordered 10 additional A321CEOs to add to its fleet of 83 aircraft. The Hungarian low-cost airline has operating bases throughout Europe and has 110 A320neos on order.

“This repeat order by Wizz Air is a great endorsement for our leading product. The A321 is the largest member of our single aisle Family with unbeatable fuel efficiency and operating costs. It is the right aircraft at the right time for Wizz Air’s profitable expansion while their passengers keep enjoying the superior comfort of the widest single-aisle cabin in the skies,” said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer- Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft.

Hi Fly Orders Two A330-200s

Hi Fly, the Portuguese Airline focused on wet leasing its aircraft, ordered two A330-300s on Wednesday. Hi Fly already operates two A330s along with three A340s and two A321s.

In a statement, Paulo Mirpuri, Chairman, and CEO of Hi Fly, said: “This acquisition is part of our strategy to renew our fleet and progressively own all the aircraft we operate. As a loyal Airbus operator, we are very much looking forward to the arrival of these new Airbus A330-200s”.

BOEING

El Al Orders Three 787 Dreamliners

EL AL Isreal Airlines announced an order for three additional 787 Dreamliners. The airline previously has 13 787s on order split between the 787-8 and 787-9. Today’s purchase was for one additional 787-8 and two additional 787-9s. The order was valued at $729 million at list prices.

“Firming up these three 787 Dreamliners that were part of the 787 deal announced in 2015 is an important step in the continuity of our relationship between EL AL and Boeing,” said David Maimon, President and Chief Executive Officer, EL AL Israel Airlines. “The Dreamliner is the most innovative and efficient aircraft ever built and will take EL AL to a new era, providing our passengers with an unparalleled flight experience.”

“We look forward to delivering EL AL’s first Dreamliner in August and are honored that it continues to place its confidence in our products,” said Ray Conner, vice chairman, The Boeing Company. “We have a special relationship with EL AL that spans more than half a century and are certain that the 787 is the right airplane to usher in a new era for EL AL and its customers, providing new world class passenger comfort, more range, capacity and flexibility from its base in Tel Aviv.”

The first 787 Dreamliner for El Al will complete final assembly in Everett, Washington this week.

Japan Investment Advisor Orders 10 737 MAXs

Japan Investment Advisor (JIA) became the first Japanese customer for the 737 MAX with its order for 10 737 MAX 8s. The order is valued at $1.12 billion at list prices. JIA currently manages fleets of 737s and 777s.

“With its clear performance advantages, the 737 MAX will make a great addition to our single-aisle aircraft assets and will diversify our operating lease portfolio,” said JIA president and CEO Naoto Shiraiwa. “We are proud to be here to deliver this message with Boeing and are convinced that the 737 MAX will provide us with a stronger competitive edge to contribute to our existing and future airline clients as an operating lessor.”

“We are honored to partner with Japan Investment Adviser on their first direct airplane purchase,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “JIA has been very successful in managing a large fleet of Boeing airplanes through JLPS and we are proud to welcome them into our 737 MAX family as our newest customer. This significant milestone will be the first of many as we look to build on our strong partnership going forward.”

Air Lease Corp Signs MOU For 12 737 MAXs

Air Lease Corporation announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for 12 737 MAXs at the Paris Air Show. The MOU was split between seven 737 MAX 8s and five 737 MAX 7s.

“With these additional 12 units, ALC’s growing 737 MAX order book now stands at 130 aircraft – and we are placing them rapidly,” said John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer, and President, Air Lease Corporation. “Clearly the 737 MAX family is a winner for us and for our airline customers.”

“ALC has been a strong supporter of the 737 MAX family since the very beginning,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Global Sales, and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “The 737 MAX 7 will give ALC’s customers the best airplane in that segment, built for long, thin and high-hot routes. The 737 MAX 8 will give them a wide advantage over the competition in the middle of the market.”

ATR

Senegal Airlines Orders Two ATR 72s

Upstart airline Senegal Airlines has chosen the ATR 72 to jumpstart its fleet. To begin operations, the airline announced an order for two ATR 72s. Delivery of these aircraft will be made in November of 2017 in conjunction with the inauguration of the new Blaise Diagne International Airport in Diass.

“Since the liquidation of Senegal Airlines, domestic air services have been disrupted within the country,” commented Mamadou Lamine Sow, Chief Executive Officer of Air Senegal SA. “Our ambition is for this new airline to play a major role in Senegal, and in all of West Africa.”

“After a year of assessment, conducted by a team of experts assisted by a consulting firm, and on the basis of the airline’s business plan, the choice of the initial fleet focused on the ATR 72-600s. It is Air Senegal SA’s wish to offer its passengers a pleasant and affordable experience aboard a modern aircraft. We are confident that ATR is the best choice to meet the requirements of the market.”

Christian Scherer, ATR’s Chief Executive Officer, added: “We are delighted to welcome both a new airline and a new country into the ATR family. According to our market forecasts, Africa and the Middle East should need 300 turboprop aircraft by 2035, and 400 new routes should be created. With the ATRs, Senegalese passengers will benefit from a transport offer that will generate many business opportunities, thereby helping to boost the local economy.”

BOMBARDIER

CemAir Orders Two Q400s

The small South African airline CemAir announced an order for two Bombardier Q400s. The airline operates 15 Bombardier aircraft mostly compiled of CRJs and smaller Q series aircraft.

“We are proud of the Q Series turboprops’ continued success in Africa. Our operators appreciate their outstanding economics and performance, and we are delighted that CemAir intends to add new Q400 aircraft to its current fleet of Bombardier aircraft”, said Jean-Paul Boutibou, Vice President, Sales, Middle East and Africa. “With its unmatched capabilities, the Q400 is uniquely suitable for the region and we are thrilled with this additional recognition for our modern and versatile turboprop.” “With their impressive short runway performance and the flexibility it brings to our operations, the Q Series turboprops have allowed us to build our network and fly passengers from more airports,” said Miles van der Molen, Chief Executive Officer, CemAir. “We are looking forward to the addition of these brand new Q400 aircraft which will help us support our growth and increase connectivity in South Africa.”

