Guess Who’s Back Again [Podcast #33]

PARIS – School’s in session, airlines routes are proliferating and Vinay and Rohan are back on U.S. soil after a busy summer filled with work and travel. We’re ready to hit the ground running after an extended hiatus, thanks to our listeners who awaited our return!

We start off by examining the consequences that natural disasters have on air travel (4:07) in light of the recent tropical storms in hitting the U.S. and Caribbean coasts and how airlines have to respond tactically from a pricing and inventory perspective to surging demand.

Next, we evaluate the latest salvo of transatlantic routes (15:25) across the Atlantic to medium-sized markets like Nashville and Indianapolis, among others.

Against this backdrop, however, will be transatlantic capacity reductions in the form of Air Berlin (25:05), whose August 15 insolvency filing resulted in widebody aircraft lessors asking for their A330s back, and subsequently, Air Berlin is cutting the majority of its long-haul routes.

Speaking of transformation, Minnesota’s “hometown carrier” Sun Country Airlines is revamping its business model (32:10) to become more, “ultra-low-cost carrier” – like. Not-so-Minnesota Nice? What will the long-term impact be?

Finally, Rohan and Vinay do a pulse check on Basic Economy (37:23) in light of United’s recent decision to scale it back on domestic markets just as American rolls it out to more markets. Why the sudden reverse in course?

To recap, the idea behind the Airways podcast is to take a weekly deep-dive into three or four important aviation stories or trends, with a particular focus on aerospace and the U.S. airline industry.

This is not a news podcast (in fact, almost everything we cover will have been written about on the site by the time we discuss it), but rather one focused on in-depth analysis and assessment.

