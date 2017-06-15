Mitsubishi Regional Jet Lands at Le Bourget Ahead of Paris Air Show

MIAMI – The third Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) test aircraft (FTA-3) touched down at Le Bourget Airport Thursday, ahead of the 52nd International Paris Air Show.

The aircraft began its three-stop journey across the Atlantic on June 13th from the MRJ Flight Test Center at Port of Moses Lake, Washington. From there, the aircraft flew to Winnipeg and Goose Bay, Canada, and Keflavik, Iceland for technical stops. The aircraft landed in Le Bourget at 5:05 pm JST after completing its transatlantic crossing.

Touchdown! Mitsubishi Aircraft MRJ JA23MJ has now arrived at the @salondubourget #PAS17 A three stop journey from @PORTOFMOSESLAKE pic.twitter.com/mUacpzYIZv — Isaac ✈ Alexander (@jetcitystar) June 15, 2017

“It is an honor to showcase the MRJ at the Paris Air Show,” said Shunichi Miyanaga, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. “I can’t think of a finer stage on which to present this highly anticipated next- generation aircraft. The European debut of the aircraft is another sign of the progress of this program.”

VIDEO: Painting FTA-3 With ANA Livery

The test aircraft (FTA-3) was recently repainted into the livery of launch customer All-Nippon Airways (ANA) for the Air Show. The aircraft formerly sported the standard MRJ livery. FTA-3 will be on static display at the Air Show from Monday, June 19th until Wednesday, June 21st.

The MRJ currently has 243 orders from eight customers including ANA, Japan Airlines, SkyWest, and Eastern Airlines. The first MRJ was scheduled to be delivered to ANA in 2018, until a series of delays forced Mitsubishi to push back the delivery. The first MRJ is now projected to be delivered to ANA in mid-2020, five years after the first flight.

Just recently, the MRJ program achieved a significant milestone in receiving the type rating for the Pratt & Whitney 1200G geared turbofan engine. The MRJ will be making its first appearance at the Paris Air Show, ten years after Mitsubishi Heavy Industries launched the concept at the 47th Paris Air Show.

Note: Airways will be LIVE from the 52nd Paris Air Show next week. Be sure to visit AirwaysMag.com for the latest from Le Bourget.