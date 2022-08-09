Palma de Mallorca Airport Bursts with Traffic

DALLAS – While summer peaks in Europe, most turn towards the southern Mediterranean. Palma de Mallorca (PMI) is the airport that receives the most attention. The airport of this Balearic island is at full throttle and has surpassed pre-COVID levels.

Even with such traffic flow, the airport hasn’t succumbed to a breakdown like Heathrow (LHR), Frankfurt (FRA), and Amsterdam (AMS). PMI is holding on strong and has no chaos whatsoever, it’s also the 8th busiest airport in all of Europe.

June to September are the busiest months for Palma. During the first weekend of August, some 3,700 takeoffs and landings were made at PMI. The forecast is that traffic in Palma until September will exceed “the record figures of 2019.”

Traffic Figures at Mallorca

Enaire, the Spanish state air navigation organization, states that Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport has registered five consecutive months of increases in air traffic compared to 2019. Between January and July, the Palma control center recorded 191,394 flights, of which 129,044 were international. These represented a 2.5% increase in overall flights during the same period of 2019 and a 3.1% increase internationally.

On Thursday, 4 August, 909 flight movements were counted. The strongest day of the weekend was Saturday 6 August with 1,048 incoming and outgoing flights.

Two more airports in the Balearic islands also saw numbers pass 2019 levels. At 1,638 take-offs and landings, Ibiza Airport (IBZ) logged three more than in 2019, and 718 flight movements are expected on Menorca (MAH)—one more than on the first weekend in August 2019.

So what are the busiest routes from Palma de Mallorca?

Barcelona (BCN) 163 flights/week Madrid (MAD) 140 flights/week Dusseldorf (DUS) 120 flights/week Ibiza (IBZ)107 flights/week Cologne (CGN) 82 flights/week Mahon (MAH) 79 flights/week Frankfurt (FRA) 74 flights/week Manchester (MAN) 73 flights/week Hamburg (HAM) 71 flights/week Zurich (ZRH) 70 flights/week

Mallorca Airport at a Glance

Palma de Mallorca International Airport sits east of Palma city. The history of the airport goes a long way back to 1920 when it was used for mail service. Aero Taxi de Mallorca was a regional carrier set up in the 1930s to shuttle tourists around the island – through seaplane operations. At present, It is the third largest airport in the country, after Madrid (MAD) and Barcelona (BCN).

Fast forward to 2022, two long runways along with four terminals (A, B, C, D) make the overall setup. Right from the ATR 72 to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, season by season, day by day, a variety of narrow- to wide-body jets are seen here. Lufthansa occasionally sent its 747-8i during peak demand from FRA and the A350-900 from MUC.

Aena, the Spanish Airport Authority, is to invest €7.6m in improving facilities at PMI. Aena says that new features will improve comfort and ergonomics, will be integrated with new technologies, and will have higher “aesthetic qualities.”

“New furniture and equipment are intended to meet the needs of passengers and airport staff once work on remodeling the terminal area has been carried out.” All the work will be carried out in the low-season months in order to minimize inconvenience.

