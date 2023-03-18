Norwegian Air Shuttle’s Winter 2023-24 Route Network

DALLAS — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY) has announced in a press release its routes for the winter season, with tickets now available for bookings.

The airline will fly 144 routes to 65 destinations in Europe and North Africa, from “all the major Nordic airports,” including Oslo (OSL), Stockholm (ARN), Copenhagen (CPH), and Helsinki (HEL). The airline also flies directly to secondary airports in Norway and Denmark.

This network will be served from the end of October 2023 until the end of March 2024, during the whole winter season. The summer 2023 network, which will be operated starting in a few weeks, features 300 routes to 114 destinations, including some new routes to southern Europe.

DY’s winter network will serve touristic destinations and “vacation spots in Southern Europe” for Nordic customers. The airline also wants to open new routes to ski destinations in the Alps, which should be announced later.

Magnus Thome Maursund, Dy’s commercial director, said, “We continue our most popular routes, and the mix of destinations gives customers the opportunity to fly with us to dream vacations with sun and beach, art and culture, or activity holidays.”

The airline has already received a few Boeing 737 MAX aircraft but more in the coming years. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Norwegian Air Shuttle

The low-cost carrier serves its European network with a fleet of about 70 Boeing 737s, including a few new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. DY will keep renewing its fleet with the new version of the Boeing 737, as it has placed an order for 50 units of the type in June 2022.

After encountering major financial difficulties, the former transatlantic low-cost airline stopped its long-haul operations and focused on the European market. The airline is now steadily recovering from the pandemic, recently publishing its first profit since its bankruptcy.

With the beginning of the summer season and the announcement of its winter network, the airline hopes to reach financial stability, serving new popular destinations in Europe.

Featured image: DY operates about 70 Boeing 737. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways