Northern Pacific Officially Announces Inaugural Route

DALLAS – Northern Pacific Airways (7H) has officially announced its first route. From June 2, 2023, 7H will commence a once-weekly flight between Ontario International Airport (ONT) and Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS).

The flight is scheduled to leave ONT on Fridays at 1400 local time, touching down at LAS one hour later. The return service will leave LAS on Sundays at 1400 local time, arriving at ONT at 1500 local time.

The route will be flown by one of the carrier’s fully refurbished Boeing 757-200s, of which the 7H has four. The aircraft are configured in a two-class layout with a ‘business class-style cabin with seats in a two-by-two configuration.

CEO Comments

In an official statement seen by Airways, 7H CEO Rob McKinney said, “This announcement today represents the achievement of a major milestone for Northern Pacific Airways.

“The airline now has a live flight schedule, purchasable tickets, and refurbished aircraft ready to go, and I can’t wait for passengers to meet our team onboard and fly with us.

“I know that our weekend getaway flights will be an incredibly convenient and cost-effective way for people to enjoy themselves in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas,” McKinney added.

“I’m especially thankful to our team around the world and especially to those in Anchorage, Alaska for their dedication and hard work.”

7H faces stiff competition on the route, with Southwest Airlines (WN) operating up to seven times per day at peak times. Frontier (F9) also flies between the city pairs once daily.

Photo: Northern Pacific Airways.

About Northern Pacific

Northern Pacific was founded back in May 2021 by FLOAT Alaska. The low-cost long-haul airline had planned to launch operations in the third quarter of 2022, but this was pushed back to Spring 2023.

In a bid to replicate the success of Icelandair’s (FI) hub and spoke business model, connecting passengers through its Reykjavik (KEF) hub, 7H plans to connect passengers from various US cities on transpacific flights via its hub at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC).

However, due to the ongoing airspace restrictions across Russia and certification delays from Korea and Japan, 7H has turned its attention to Mexico.

Fares for the new service start at $69 one way.

Featured Image: Northern Pacific Airways.