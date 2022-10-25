Northern Pacific Upgrades Terminal at Anchorage

DALLAS – Looking toward its 2023 launch, the new long-haul Anchorage-based airline, Northern Pacific Airways (7H), is nearing the end of the US$6m upgrade of its leased areas of the North Terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC).

Terminal upgrades sure to delight travelers include a 50-seat mini IMAX theater and a 2,800 square foot (260 m²) bar and lounge. “It’s really exciting to see the progress we’re making in bringing Alaska back to the forefront of international tourism,” said General Manager Rob McKinney.

McKinney added, “Previously, Anchorage was an international hub with visitors from Asia, Russia, and the lower 48. We’re proud to say that Alaska’s North Terminal now looks the best it ever has. Visitors will be inspired to stay and explore Alaska, and Alaskans will have easier access to international travel than ever before.”

Northern Pacific expects to begin carrying passengers in the spring of 2023. The airline is 100% owned by Float Alaska, which acquired the airline’s regional operations in Ravn, Alaska following bankruptcy in 2021.

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Photo: Frank K. from Anchorage, Alaska, USA, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia

Like Icelandair

McKinney told FlightGlobal in 2021, “We wanted to create a hub in Anchorage, to replicate what Icelandair did successfully in Keflavik. Anchorage is the geographic midpoint of a major bypass route between Asia and parts of North America.

Northern Pacific will fly a fleet of B 757-200 aircraft, which are currently stored in California pending the start of operations in Anchorage. It will offer flights connecting Anchorage with cities in South Korea, Japan, and the United States.

Featured image: Northern Pacific Airways plane rendering. Image: Northern Pacific Airways