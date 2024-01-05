Norse Atlantic Airways to Launch London-Las Vegas Route

DALLAS — Norse Atlantic Airways (N0) has received approval to launch nonstop flights between London and Las Vegas, which is a significant step in its expansion.

Despite recent cutbacks in the San Francisco route and the cancellation of the Boston and Washington IAD routes, N0 is set to become the third carrier providing flights from the UK to Las Vegas, signaling Sin City’s resurgence as an international flight hub.

The addition of this nonstop from London Gatwick Airport (LGW) to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to N0’s impressive list of US destinations, including major cities like New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, further strengthens their presence in the US market.

Currently, N0 operates 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and serves multiple US cities, along with international routes to Europe. In April, the airline plans to operate 507 flights, offering around 171,000 seats across its global network, which represents a significant boost in capacity.

The last time we covered N0 was on November 15, 2023, when the airline achieved the first-ever landing of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Antarctica.

Featured image: Norse Atlantic Airways Boeing 787-9 (LN-FNS). Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways