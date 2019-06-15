Your Guide to Understanding The Commercial Airline Industry

The commercial airline industry may seem focused on the renowned companies that serve large travel companies and take holiday-goers on cross-continental flights.

Getting into the commercial airline industry as a business is extremely difficult- but not impossible. If your dream has always been to build your own commercial airline, this guide can help you to get your start-up into the air.

What do you need to get started as a business?

No airline can get off the ground without planes, and so the first thing that you should think about acquiring is the planes themselves. The best way to get planes as a start-up company may be from second-hand markets and aviation ‘car parks’ where second-hand planes can be bought for surprisingly good deals- and even for free. You should also consider the advantages of leasing planes, as this will give you the opportunity to start flying customers without the additional costs of running your own fleet.

You will need business insurance in order to protect your airline from claims made against it. You will need basic business insurance to cover any loss and damage to your fleet or business offices, as well as public liability to protect you and your customer when they are traveling on your planes. Business insurance can be tricky to get right, as it will involve various policies and factors to consider such as the buying process. Companies such as Hiscox, for example, offer tailored insurance solutions that work for you, to ensure the smooth running of all your operations. Their bespoke policies work with your specific business needs. You can find out more about commercial cover from Hiscox today, including their reliable system that allows you to gain instant cover whenever you need it.

You should also create a checklist of the necessary licenses that you need to fly your fleet within your home country and how to get there. Basic airlines will need an operating license for each carrier, as well as a route license depending on where you intend to travel to.

What types of airlines are there?

Commercial airlines are split into major airlines, national airlines, and regional airlines. Regional airlines are then sub-divided into large, medium, and small regionals depending on the size of the company. As a start-up airline, you will most likely be a small regional airline, which cover small areas of the country and which are simple to operate with a smaller fleet of carriers.

If you want to stay away from commercial airlines and airfields, you could consider starting up a private airline, where you can transport passengers on a private basis. If you want to do this, there are many apps which can help you to find charters for your plane, and this is perfect if you simply want to make a second income.

What steps do you need to take?

You should look for regional airports which have enough space to adapt to your fleet and find routes which link together smaller airports rather than the major ones, which are more likely to be fully utilized.

You should ensure that you get the financing that you need to succeed, whether that be from government funding, by accessing a start-up scheme for your airline, or by becoming a business partner with an existing airplane company.