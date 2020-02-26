The Best Airlines To Travel To These 3 US States

MIAMI – When you’re traveling throughout the states, there’s no doubt that flying is the quickest and most convenient option. With the south-east states offering warm climates and tons of attractions, many Americans make their way down throughout the year.

There are a few new kids on the block when it comes to airlines, but what’s the best one? Should you stick with the trusted, larger airlines? When flying to Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina, here are the best airlines to choose from.

Florida

Florida boasts an incredible climate year-round plus world-renowned attractions that draw tons of visitors. This state has been named the Sunshine State and is a popular holiday destination for Americans and international visitors as well. There are four main airports in Florida:

Miami International Airport – Closest to the city and, therefore, the busiest airport in Florida. Fly here for checking out Miami Beach. Orlando International Airport – The closest airport to Walt Disney World. You can fly here to get to Solterra Resort – a resort just 20 minutes away from Walt Disney World. Fort Lauderdale International Airport Tampa International Airport The best airlines you can use to travel to Florida are:

● Southwest Airlines

● Delta Airlines

● JetBlue

● United Airlines

● American Airlines South Carolina South Carolina is the home of Myrtle Beach, and the state is famous for its golf courses. Many festivals take place throughout the summer, including art and music festivals. South Carolina has six primary airports total, three of which are international. These are: Charleston International Airport – The largest airport in South Carolina. Charleston is home to the Fort Sumter National Monument, which many people visit each year. Columbia Metropolitan Airport – The capital of South Carolina. Florence Regional Airport Greenville Spartanburg International Airport Hilton Head Island Airport Myrtle Beach International Airport The best airlines you can use to travel to South Carolina are:

● Southwest Airlines

● United Airlines

● Delta Airlines North Carolina North Carolina offers tons to do for outdoor adventure lovers. There’s no shortage of beautiful landscapes to explore in this state. There are four main airports in North Carolina, including:

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport – The main airport in North Carolina and the second-largest hub for American Airlines. Charlotte is home to the NASCAR hall of fame. Raleigh-Durham International Airport – Near to the Outer Banks, the gorgeous barrier islands off the coast. Piedmont Triad International Airport Wilmington International Airport

The best airlines you can use to travel to North Carolina are:

● American Airlines

● Delta Airlines

● Frontier Airlines

● JetBlue

● Southwest Airlines

● United Airlines

Keep in mind that the larger airports offer more options to choose from when it comes to picking an airline. Regional airports may be closer to your chosen destination but are more limited in terms of the airline selection.

That said, the convenience of flying nearer your ideal location is a huge draw. Regardless of which of these states you’re flying to, these airlines will get you there safe and sound.