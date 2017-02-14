TAP Portugal to Add New Service to Abidjan on the Ivory Coast

NEW YORK — TAP Portugal will commence five weekly flights to Abidjan, in Ivory Coast, starting July 17th this year. Abidjan is the seventh new destination to be added to TAP’s global network in 2017, including Toronto, Stuttgart, Gran Canaria, Alicante, Bucharest, and Budapest.

Nonstop service between Lisbon and Abidjan will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, on A320 aircraft. The flights depart from Lisbon at 5:25 pm and return from Abidjan at 11:00 pm. In winter, the schedule will reduce to four weekly flights.

Low fares from the U.S. include $913 round-trip from New York’s John F Kennedy International, Newark, Boston, and Miami, for travel between September 1 and October 31, 2017. For Canadians, round-trip travel from Toronto Pearson International starts at CAD $1,267 for the same dates.

All of TAP’s fares beyond Lisbon, including Abidjan, include a stopover of up to three days in Portugal for no extra airfare. The Stopover booking option is available in flight search mode on TAP’s website or through the TAP Stopover app, available from the Apple Store or Google Play, which provide passengers with a virtual ID card to be used for travel benefits.

In addition to great fares, TAP’s Stopover program includes hotel discounts and other added benefits such a free bottle of Portuguese wine in restaurants and value-added experiences, such as tuk-tuk rides, visits to museums, dolphin watching in the River Sado and food tastings. The app also incorporates a travel guide and enables customers to share their experiences with friends and family through social media.

The Abidjan International Airport receives 2 million passengers annually, from more than 20 airlines, and offers connections to 35 destinations, throughout Africa and the Middle-East.

A tropical destination, Ivory Coast offers popular beach resorts in Assinie and Grand-Bassam, and incredible architecture such as St. Paul’s Cathedral in Abidjan and the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace, in Yamoussoukro, the country’s capital.

The addition of Abidjan to TAP’s global network increases the airline’s African route network to comprise 15 destinations in 10 countries.