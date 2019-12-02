Dubai International Airport: Four Simple Ideas For A Smoother Journey

With the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East attracting a huge amount of interest in both a tourism and business sense in the past couple of decades, Dubai International Airport has really grown to become a vital transport hub for the region as a whole.

The airport is thought to have the capacity for around 90 million passengers a year and while Emirates dominates services from the location, it is now used by a host of other airlines from across the world including KLM and China Southern Airlines.

Dubai International Airport (CC BY 2.0) by abhinavkgautam

However, if you’re gearing up for a trip that involves the airport, what key information do you need to know as you look to make your journey as straightforward and luxurious as possible? Here we offer up a few pointers on how to take your time at Dubai International Airport to a whole new level.

1. Meet and greet

A great way to take any stress out of your trip is to make use of a meet and greet by Marhaba. The service sees visitors greeted by a representative on arrival, while they are then fast-tracked through key matters like immigration and security. You can also get support with baggage and complimentary porter services before being guided to the arrivals hall.

2. Plan your next steps

A trip to Dubai would not be complete without visiting the downtown area and key landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, so plan how you intend to reach them from the airport.

Fortunately, as Bayut explains, the world’s tallest building – which is home to a host of residential apartments and also an Armani hotel with more than 300 rooms if you fancy experiencing absolute luxury during your stay – is just 20 minutes from the airport. In addition, there are plenty of options for getting there, from the Dubai Metro and buses to taxis.

3. Lounge in luxury

Once your trip in Dubai is complete, why not finish it off in style by making use of a lounge in the airport ahead of your departure? Marhaba offers lounge services, while Emirates notably has a bespoke Moet et Chandon champagne bar within their Business Class Lounge.

You can sample four different types of champagne from the famous brand at the bar, while you can also pair them with a fine selection of canapés.

4. Prepare to shop

As you would expect, impressive duty-free offerings are available across the three terminals of Dubai International Airport with the store located at the Concourse C in Terminal 3 covering more than 5,000 square meters.

A range of highly regarded brands are available across the airport including luxury items from the likes of Armani and Dior, so make sure you have room to grab a few favorites.

Top-class facilities to enjoy

Dubai International Airport is home to a host of top-class facilities and in recent years it has really become a hotspot that welcomes travelers from across the world.

Whether you’re heading there for the first time or perhaps looking to add a little luxury to your next trip to the region, we hope the ideas above have given you some food for thought as to how you can enjoy a little more comfort at the airport.