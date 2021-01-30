MIAMI – The Government of Canada, through its website, announced yesterday new restrictions on international travel to the country. These new rules expand on the restrictions previously imposed by the government to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19.

In the coming weeks, both a pre-departure test and a reservation in a Government-approved hotel will be needed to enter the country. Travelers must be stay for three days at their own cost. Also, it is require taking a COVID-19 molecular test upon arrival, at their own cost, too.

Air Canada 787-9. Photo: Max Langley/Airways

Schedule Changes

Flights from United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America will be funneled to four airports. This new measure will be effective February 3, 2021. The airports set to receive international travelers are the following:

Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL)

Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)

Calgary International Airport (YYC)

Vancouver International Airport (YVR)

The government of Canada and Canada’s airlines decided to suspend flights to/from Mexico and the Caribbean effective from January 30, 2021 to April 30, 2021.

“The expansion of the flight restrictions is based on decisive, public health rationale from the Public Health Agency of Canada to further protect Canadians from the health impacts of COVID-19,” said Omar Alghabra, Canadian Minister of Transport.

Featured image: Air Canada. Photo: Liam Funnell

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more. Also, be sure to check out our brand new Airways Prints store to purchase prints from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.