British Airways Launches Vacation Sale to Europe

NEW YORK — British Airways is offering great package deals to Europe this fall, with flight plus hotel deals to top destinations such as London, Dublin, Barcelona and Rome.

The package price starts from $999 per person for travel to London from New York (JFK and Newark), Boston, Washington, DC or Baltimore and is based on double occupancy. The deal includes roundtrip World Traveller economy airfare, five nights at the Royal National hotel, taxes, fees and carrier charges. Similar package deals are also available from all other British Airways US gateways to London.

The vacation deal runs now through May 11, 2016 for travel Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, 2016. Similar prices are available now through Mar. 31, 2017.

Special package deals are also available from US gateways to Paris, Dublin, Barcelona, Edinburgh, Rome and Nice. OpenSkies’ service between New York (JFK and Newark) to Paris Orly is also included in the offer.

Upgrade to Premium Economy

For a bit of extra comfort, British Airways is offering an upgraded vacation experience in World Traveller Plus, the airline’s premium economy cabin. Fares begin from $1529 from New York to London including five nights at the Royal National hotel, taxes, fees and carrier charges. World Traveller Plus is a private cabin, offering wider seats, more legroom and enhanced dining from the Club World business class menu.

Car Rental Deals

For those looking for a driving vacation, British Airways is also offering a $919 per person package, with flight and seven days Avis car rental for travel from New York to London in November 2016. Price is based on two people renting a compact manual drive car. Similar prices are available from all US gateways.

British Airways Vacations offers a range sightseeing tours, city passes, theatre tickets, around the world to suit all budgets.

All British Airways customers enjoy benefits such as free meals and beverages, as well as free baggage allowance and seat allocation.

Further information on this promotion and other British Airways offers are available by visiting the airline’s website, ba.com