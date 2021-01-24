MIAMI – This morning, a Beechcraft 95-B55 Baron crashed right after taking off from Palmas–Brigadeiro Lysias Rodrigues Airport (PMW), Brazil.

The aircraft took off from PMW at 8:15 am local time to Goiânia, but about 0.3 miles (500 meters) it crashed at the end of the Tocantinense airport runway. At the time of writing, the cause of the accident is sunknown.

The Local Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, but the Beechcraft 95-B55 Baron with Brazilian registration PT-LYG was practically destroyed. The president of Palmas football club and four of its players were on board the flight. There were no survivors.

A família Palmas FR está de luto pela perda inestimável do presidente Lucas Meira, dos atletas Guilherme Noé, Lucas Praxedes , Marcus Molinares Reis, Ranule Gomes e do comandante Wagner. Agradecemos as manifestações de apoio e carinho nesse momento de dor. pic.twitter.com/Lnakg8OC41 — Palmas Futebol (@PalmasFutebol) January 24, 2021

Message from Palmas Futebol e Regatas

The Brazilian fourth division soccer team informed of the tragic accident via its official Twitter account:

“Palmas Futebol e Regatas hereby announces that at around 8:15 am on this Sunday, the 24th, there was an air accident involving the president of the club Lucas Meira, when he was leaving for Goiânia, for the match between Vila Nova x Palmas on Monday 25, valid for the Green Cup.”

The Beechcraft 95-B55 Baron was heading to Goiania, around 800 km (500 miles) away, where Palmas were due to play Vila Nova on Monday in the last 16 of the Copa Verde, a tournament reserved for teams outside the traditionally more famous soccer teams of southern and northeastern Brazil.

This is a developing story.

Featured image: The Beechcraft Baron is a light, twin-engined piston aircraft designed and produced by Beechcraft, introduced in 1961. A development of the Travel Air, it remains in production. Photo: Wiki Commons

