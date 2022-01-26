DALLAS – Political tensions continue to mount in Ukraine as an estimated 100,000 Russian soldiers are now deployed on the country’s eastern border. Fears are growing that there could be a potential all-out Russian invasion, and airlines have been reacting to the threat.

Numerous people are now attempting to flee the country, which has led to numerous airlines increasing their fares by as much as 131%.

Some airlines have also reported that they intend to stop flying to the country altogether. KLM (KL), Lufthansa (LH), Austrian Airlines (OS), and Swiss Air Lines (LX) have also altered their schedules and stopped parking their aircraft overnight at Kyiv’s Boryspil International Airport (KBP).

Ukraine Intl. Airlines UR-EMB Embraer 190-100STD. (Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways)

Four Airlines Examined

Newsweek carried out an investigation and studied four major carriers’ airfares that serve KBP. These were LH, OS, LX, and the flag-carrier Ukraine International Airlines (PS).

Each airfare was a one-way economy ticket between KBP and New York (JFK). The biggest price hike came from Austrian, who offered a fare of US$795 on Tuesday, increasing to US$839 on Wednesday.

At the other end of the spectrum was LX, who were charging US$455 on Tuesday Vs. US$499 on Wednesday. Both carriers are owned by Lufthansa, who also increased their fares from US$790 to US$834.

The volatile situation in the country has forced airlines to look at their schedules and make changes accordingly. However, operations to the country continue with no signs currently of flights being suspended.

Featured image: Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 777-28E(ER). Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways