New Pacific Airlines to Suspend All Scheduled Flights

DALLAS — New Pacific Airlines (7H) has suspended all scheduled flights from April 5, next week. The low-cost carrier (LCC) will prioritize charter flights over scheduled passenger service, citing a need to focus on profitability.

Previously, the carrier discontinued its Las Vegas (LAS) route due to frequent ground delays related to air traffic control issues and runway closures. Recently, on March 22, the LCC cut its Reno (RNO) to Ontario (ONT) route, leaving only the twice-weekly service between ONT and Nashville (BNA) as its sole scheduled offering.

However, 7H has now decided to cancel its sole scheduled route between ONT and BNA after April 5, as reported by Ishrion Aviation.

N628NP New Pacific Airlines Boeing 757-2B7. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Shifting Gears to Stay Afloat

Launched in July 2023, 7H initially operated a mix of scheduled passenger flights and charters. However, over time, the carrier has gradually reduced scheduled flights and prioritized charter flights to remain afloat.

“Rule number one is to stay in business. We’ve got to go where the business and where the money is, and right now we see [charters] as the lowest-hanging fruit and our best efforts can be put in the charter market in the short run,” said Rob McKinney, Chief Executive of New Pacific Airlines told FlightGlobal.

From Scheduled Flights to Charters

New Pacific Airlines’ fleet of Boeing 757s will see a growing focus on charter operations in the coming months. This move comes along with the suspension of all scheduled flights.

McKinney told FlightGlobal that the airline needs to be nimble and pivot to stay afloat. “To maximize profitability and continue to grow and add to the fleet, we’ll probably be focusing more on charter than we will on scheduled operations,” said Rob McKinney in an interview with FlightGlobal.

Despite the shift to charter flights, McKinney stated that New Pacific’s long-term goal of launching transpacific flights from the West Coast to Asia, with a stopover in Anchorage (ANC), remains unchanged.

While the airline initially planned to use its Boeing 757s for this long-haul purpose, it has primarily operated them on shorter routes out of ONT. The airline is also looking to expand its fleet with additional Boeing 757s and has a long-term interest in the long-range Airbus A321XLR.

New Pacific Airlines Boeing 757 Fleet. Photo: New Pacific Airlines

Partnership Boosts Charter Prospects

New Pacific Airlines has recently signed a new partnership with Elevate Aviation Group, a Florida-based charter company catering to sports teams, concert-goers, and government agencies. This collaboration will see the company channeling charter contracts to 7H.

”I think there will be several major sports teams involved as a result of this relationship. In the past, Elevate has even done presidential campaigns, and that might be a possibility in the election year we’re in,” said Rob McKinney, Chief Executive of New Pacific Airlines.

Feature Image: N628NP New Pacific Airlines Boeing 757. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways