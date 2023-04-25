A New Cargo Airline That Flies the Boeing 747

DALLAS — The United Kingdom welcomes a new dedicated cargo carrier One Air, which recently secured its Air Operators Certificate from the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

The airline expects to shuttle cargo to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia initially from the UK. Later plans for China and the US to make up the pipeline.

Image: One Air

One Air will operate a Boeing 747-400SF under a dry lease, which also leaves the airline as the sole operator in the country to fly the queen. The aircraft is registered under G-UNET, that’s nearly thirty-two years old, that started off with Air Canada (AC) back in 1991 and through its later life flew for multiple cargo carriers.

The cargo airline claims a second sister Boeing 747 is needed to make the model work. The airline is owned majority by its CEO, Paul Bennett.

Paul Bennett, CEO of One Air (third left), and members of the airline’s executive team: David Tattersall, Chief Technical Officer, Chris Hope, Chief Operating Officer, and Jon Hartley, Chief Financial Officer. Photo: One Air

Comments from One Air CEO

Bennett comments, “The important role freighter services played in supporting the UK economy and the public throughout the pandemic demonstrated the level of demand which exists for a British cargo airline. We are proud to be meeting this need and to have the opportunity to leverage longstanding business relationships with freight forwarders, logistics providers, and charter brokers serving the UK market. We expect to add our second 747F later this year and have the financial resources to grow in line with the level of demand we see.”

One Air says it has already recruited nearly 100 aviation and air cargo professionals but adds that future job vacancies and career opportunities will be posted on its website.

The logistics carrier has Air Ine Aviation as its Global Sales Agency and Dnata as the ground handling agent at London Heathrow Airport (LHR). According to the cargo airline, it will review its fleet plans, including the potential for other aircraft types, later in the year.

Featured image: One Air Boeing 747-400. Photo: One Air