Most Punctual Airlines, Airports of February 2024
N438AM Aeromexico Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner 789 JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/airways

DALLAS — Ensuring a smooth and timely travel experience is a priority for airlines and airports in today’s competitive aviation industry. Passengers prioritize airlines and airports that consistently deliver on-time performance and stand out from the crowd.

Based on data compiled by Cirium, this article explores the airlines and airports that excelled in on-time performance during February 2024. The airlines are categorized by regions whereas the airports are categorized by their size.

N967AM Boeing 787-8 B788 AeroMexico AMS EHAM. Photo: Stephen Furst/Airways

Most Punctual Airlines in February 2024

For this analysis, an on-time departure is considered a flight that arrives at the gate within 15 minutes of its scheduled time. This industry standard provides a benchmark for evaluating an airline’s operational efficiency and commitment to punctuality.

N205SY, United Express (Skywest) Embraer E175 @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Global Airlines

Leading the global airlines in February 2024 is Aeromexico (AM), achieving an on-time performance (OTP) of 90.66%. This marked a significant 12.5-point increase compared to January’s performance of 78.13%, making the Mexican flag carrier a standout achiever for the month.

Hot on Aeromexico’s heels is Delta Air Lines (DL) with a commendable on-time performance of 89.27%. Iberia (IB) rounds out the global punctual airlines, demonstrating its focus on punctuality with an on-time performance of 88.08%.

United Airlines (UA) and Azul (AD) followed the above three carriers with an OTP of 84.91% and 84.83% respectively.

On-Time RankingAirlinesOn-Time ArrivalTotal Flights
1Aeromexico (AM)90.66%15,206
2Delta Air Lines (DL)89.27%123,748
3Iberia (IB)88.08%13,740
4United Airlines (UA)84.91%118,062
5Azul (AD)84.83%24,889
6American Airlines (AA)84.43%163,119
7Avianca (AV)83.88%20,618
8Qatar Airways (QR)83.27%16,292
9ANA (NH)82.85%23,052
10Lufthansa (LH)82.48%31,210

Note that for the Global airlines category, Cirium considers the Top 10% of all passenger airlines by Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs), flights, and seats. Moreover, the airline must also serve at least three regions.

N504DN Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

North American Airlines

Among North American carriers, DL maintained its dominance, achieving an OTP of 89.27%, marking nearly a 10-point surge from the previous month. In February, North American carriers witnessed an improvement in OTP as a result of a significant 77% reduction in canceled flights.

Following closely behind is UA with an on-time departure rate of 84.91%. American Airlines (AA) rounds out the major airlines in the region, achieving an on-time performance of 84.43%.

On-Time RankingAirlinesOn-Time ArrivalTotal Flights
1Delta Air Lines (DL)89.27%123,748
2United Airlines (UA)84.91%118,062
3American Airlines (AA)84.43%163,119
4Alaska Airlines (AS)81.91%30,297
5Southwest Airlines (WN)81.88%107,735
6Frontier Airlines (F9)80.30%15,247
7Spirit Airlines (NK)78.33%22,833
8Air Canada (AC)75.28%29,179
9JetBlue (B6)75.24%25,510
10WestJet (WS)68.84%14,592
Asia Pacific Airlines

Singapore Airlines (SQ) emerged as the leader in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region with an on-time performance of 84.12% in February 2024. SQ was followed by All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Cathay Pacific (CX) with an OTP of 82.85% and 82.03% respectively.

Additionally, the APAC region experienced a significant 21% decrease in canceled flights compared to January 2024.

On-Time RankingAirlinesOn-Time ArrivalTotal Flights
1Singapore Airlines (SQ)84.12%9,098
2ANA (NH)82.85%23,052
3Cathay Pacific (CX)82.03%7,499
4JAL (JL)81.41%24,632
5Garuda Indonesia (GA)81.09%5,586
6AirAsia (AK)80.90%13,774
7Peach Aviation (MM)78.75%4,447
8Philippine Airline (PR)78.23%8,918
9Air New Zealand (NZ)76.70%14,535
10Jetstar (JQ)75.85%9,343
Austrian Airlines OE-LAZ Boeing 767-300(ER) | Photo: Sean Brink/Airways

European Airlines

In Europe, Austrian Airlines (OS) retained its position at the top with an OTP of 92.96%, highlighting improvement over the previous month. Iberia Express (I2) follows closely behind with an OTP of 90.15%. Aegean Airlines (A3), ITA Airways (AZ), and Vueling (VY) also secured higher OTP in the region with an average OTP of over 90% among these five.

February witnessed considerable OTP enhancements across most airlines in Europe, accompanied by a 7% decrease in canceled flights.

On-Time RankingAirlinesOn-Time ArrivalTotal Flights
1Austrian (OS)92.96%7,105
2Iberia Express (I2)90.15%3,278
3Aegean Airlines (A3)89.67%6,426
4ITA Airways (AZ)89.32%9,838
5Vueling (VY)89.11%14,639
6Iberia (IB)88.08%13,740
7Eurowings (EW)87.16%8,185
8LOT Polish Airlines (LO)86.68%7,077
9Air Europa (UX)85.70%5,168
10Wizz Air Malta (W4)85.30%9,351
FlySafair ZS-SJG Boeing 737-800 MRU FIMP. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Middle East, African Airlines

Despite a slight decrease in OTP for most airlines, the Middle East & Africa region witnessed a notable 35% reduction in canceled flights in February.

Safair (FA) emerged as the regional leader with an impressive OTP of 93.96%, followed by Oman Air (WY), and Gulf Air (GF). FA led both the Middle East & Africa region and the Low-Cost Carrier category last month.

On-Time RankingAirlinesOn-Time ArrivalTotal Flights
1Safair (FA)93.96%4,262
2Oman Air (WY)88.11%3,731
3Gulf Air (GF)84.08%3,908
4Qatar Airways (QR)83.27%16,292
5Saudia (SV)81.56%15,042
6Kuwait Airways (KU)79.43%2,839
7Royal Jordanian (RJ)76.14%2,189
8Etihad Airways (EY)75.64%6,223
9Middle East Airlines (ME)75.09%1,320
10Royal Air Maroc (AT)71,71%4,563
Copa Airlines is one of the closest allies of United Airlines, thanks to its strategic position in Central America and Star Alliance membership. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways.

Latin American Airlines

Latin America also experienced a 35% reduction in flight cancellations in February, with Copa Airlines (CM) emerging as the region’s most punctual airline with an OTP of 91.66%.

Aeromexico (AM) and Caribbean Airlines (BW) follow closely behind, achieving an on-time performance of 90.66% and 87.94% respectively.

On-Time RankingAirlinesOn-Time ArrivalTotal Flights
1Copa Airlines (CM)91.66%9,777
2Aeromexico (AM)90.66%15,206
3Caribbean Airlines (BW)87.94%2,419
4Azul (AD)84.83%24,889
5Avianca (AV)83.88%20,618
6Aerolineas Argentinas (AR)82.92%9,887
7Gol (G3)82.43%15,876
8LATAM Airlines (LA)82.12%43,699
9Sky Airline (H2)71,77%5,064
EC-LLE Iberia Express Airbus A320. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Low-Cost Carriers

Low-cost carriers (LCC) are increasingly focusing on on-time performance to compete effectively. In February 2024, Safair (FA), a South African low-cost carrier, topped the category with an exceptional on-time performance of 93.96%.

Iberia Express (I2), a Spanish low-cost carrier, follows closely behind with an OTP of 90.15%. Yet another Spanish carrier, Vueling (VY) rounded off the LCC category with an on-time performance of 89.11%.

On-Time RankingAirlinesOn-Time ArrivalTotal Flights
1Safair (FA)93.96%4,262
2Iberia Express (I2)90.15%3,278
3Vueling (VY)89.11%14,639
4Eurowings (EW)87.16%8,185
5Wizz Air Malta (W4)85.30%9,351
6Wizz Air (W6)85.10%9,312
7Azul (AD)84.83%24,889
8Indonesia AirAsia (QZ)83.10%3,647
9Norwegian Air Sweden (D8)82.95%3,160
10Transavia France (TO)82.68%5,037
PLAY Airlines began operating from IAD beginning April 2023 using Airbus A320 family aircraft. Photo: PLAY Airlines

Most Punctual Airports in February 2024

Leading the global airports for on-time performance in February 2024 is Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), with an on-time departure rate of 89.95%. 

Following closely behind is Vienna International Airport (VIE), with an on-time departure rate of 89.39%. The podium is completed by Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), maintaining its reputation for reliability with an on-time departure rate of 89.04%.

On-Time RankingAirportsOn-Time DepartureTotal Flights
1Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)89.95%15,296
2Vienna International Airport (VIE)89.39%14,137
3Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)89.04%20,270
4Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX)88.36%23,797
5Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport (ATH)88,12%12,936
6Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)88.01%21,894
7Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)87.92%55,594
8Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)87.81%18,063
9Nashville International Airport (BNA)87.64%14,647
10O’Hare International Airport (ORD)87.50%50,598
11Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)87.43%27,812
12Copenhagen Airport (CPH)87.27%14,719
13Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)87.00%29,488
14Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)86.60%18,160
15Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)86.12%12,446
16Tampa International Airport (TPA)85.81%15,039
17Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)85.65%40,125
18George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)85,58%31,185
19Logan International Airport (BOS)85.24%25,833
20Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN)85.08%22,112
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Photo: Atlanta Airport

Large Airports

Among large airports, Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) once again clinched the top with an on-time departure rate of 89.95% with VIE and DTW rounding off the top three.

Cirium has categorized airports by percentile, and a large airport serves between the 75th and 100th percentile by total flights served in a month, with an actual gate departure coverage of 80% or better.

On-Time RankingAirportsOn-Time DepartureTotal Flights
1Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)89.95%15,296
2Vienna International Airport (VIE)89.39%14,137
3Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)89.04%20,270
4Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX)88,36%23,797
5Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport (ATH)88.12%12,936
6Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)88.01%21,894
7Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)87.92%55,594
8Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)87.81%18,063
9Nashville International Airport (BNA)87.64%14,647
10O’Hare International Airport (ORD)87.50%50,598
11Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)87.43%27,812
12Copenhagen Airport (CPH)87.27%14,719
13Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA)87.19%23,756
14Palma de Mallorca Airport (PMI)87.13%7,445
15Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)87.00%29,488
16Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)86.62%11,011
17Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)86.60%18,160
18LaGuardia Airport (LGA)86.29%27,752
19Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)86.12%12,446
20Tampa International Airport (TPA)85.81%15,039
N27519 United Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX KPDX PDX. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Medium Airports

In the medium airports category, Tocumen International Airport (PTY) emerges as the frontrunner with an on-time departure rate of 93.88%. 

Moreover, Japan’s Osaka International Airport (ITM) and Brasilia International Airport (BSB) also performed well with an on-time departure rate of 89.99% and 88.89% respectively.

A medium airport serves between the 50th and 75th percentile by total flights served in a month. These airports typically serve between 15,000,000 and 25,000,000 travelers annually.

On-Time RankingAirportsOn-Time DepartureTotal Flights
1Tocumen International Airport (PTY)93.88%10,697
2Osaka International Airport (ITM)89.99%10,648
3Brasilia International Airport (BSB)88,89%8,025
4Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)87.55%9,211
5Portland International Airport (PDX)87.49%10,194
6William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)87.06%8,972
7Santos Dumont Airport (SDU)87.02%4,190
8Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC)86.67%7,523
9Sacramento International Airport (SMF)86.54%7,908
10Gen Mariano Escobedo Airport (MTY)86.46%6,454
11Lambert-St. Louis International Airport (STL)85.57%10,285
12Viracopos Airport (VCP)85.23%8,310
13Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)85.06%8,510
14Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport (BUD)84.33%6,695
15Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport (GDL)84.28%8,325
16Dusseldorf International Airport (DUS)83.40%8,848
17Antalya Airport (AYT)83.35%5,365
18Dallas Love Field (DAL)83.21%11,087
19Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP)82.97%6,857
20Tijuana Airport (TIJ)82.87%5,199
Vueling Airbus A321 (EC-MPV) at Ibiza Airport (IBZ). Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

Small Airports

Among small airports worldwide, Rhodes Airport (RHO) in Greece claimed the top spot with an impressive on-time departure rate of 96.30%. 

Following closely behind is Taipei Songshan Airport (TSA) with an on-time departure rate of 93.39%. El Salvador International Airport (SAL), maintained an on-time departure rate of 93.02% in February 2024.

A small airport serves between the 25th and 50th percentile by total flights served in a month, with an actual gate departure coverage of 80% or better.

On-Time RankingAirportsOn-Time DepartureTotal Flights
1Rhodes Airport (RHO)96.30%523
2Taipei Songshan Airport (TSA)93.39%3,386
3El Salvador International Airport (SAL)93.02%3,399
4Ibiza Airport (IBZ)92.69%1,758
5Cagliari Elmas Airport (CAG)91.78%1,660
6Memphis International Airport (MEM)90.45%3,491
7Mariscal Sucre International Airport (UIO)90.01%3,260
8Will Rogers World Airport (OKC)89.66%3,593
9Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport (ADB)89,57%4,459
10Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Airport (GYE)89,57%2,585
11Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG)89.30%6,516
12Palese Airport (BRI)89.22%2,303
13Louisville International Airport (SDF)89.18%3,792
14Norfolk International Airport (ORF)89.02%3,248
15Riga International Airport (RIX)88.94%3,398
16Eppley Airfield (OMA)88.57%3,669
17Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)88.43%6,454
18Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)88.35%7,135
19Kansas City International Airport (MCI)88.31%7,381
20EuroAirport Swiss (BSL)88.24%3,593

Feature Image: N438AM Aeromexico Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner 789 JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/airways

editor
Sharad Ranabhat mainly covers feature stories alongside other interesting articles. Having written for Sam Chui, Airlive, Travel Radar, Aviation Nepal and others, he aims to cover as many feature stories as possible here at Airways Magazine.

