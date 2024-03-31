Most Punctual Airlines, Airports of February 2024

DALLAS — Ensuring a smooth and timely travel experience is a priority for airlines and airports in today’s competitive aviation industry. Passengers prioritize airlines and airports that consistently deliver on-time performance and stand out from the crowd.
Based on data compiled by Cirium, this article explores the airlines and airports that excelled in on-time performance during February 2024. The airlines are categorized by regions whereas the airports are categorized by their size.
Most Punctual Airlines in February 2024
For this analysis, an on-time departure is considered a flight that arrives at the gate within 15 minutes of its scheduled time. This industry standard provides a benchmark for evaluating an airline’s operational efficiency and commitment to punctuality.
Global Airlines
Leading the global airlines in February 2024 is Aeromexico (AM), achieving an on-time performance (OTP) of 90.66%. This marked a significant 12.5-point increase compared to January’s performance of 78.13%, making the Mexican flag carrier a standout achiever for the month.
Hot on Aeromexico’s heels is Delta Air Lines (DL) with a commendable on-time performance of 89.27%. Iberia (IB) rounds out the global punctual airlines, demonstrating its focus on punctuality with an on-time performance of 88.08%.
United Airlines (UA) and Azul (AD) followed the above three carriers with an OTP of 84.91% and 84.83% respectively.
|On-Time Ranking
|Airlines
|On-Time Arrival
|Total Flights
|1
|Aeromexico (AM)
|90.66%
|15,206
|2
|Delta Air Lines (DL)
|89.27%
|123,748
|3
|Iberia (IB)
|88.08%
|13,740
|4
|United Airlines (UA)
|84.91%
|118,062
|5
|Azul (AD)
|84.83%
|24,889
|6
|American Airlines (AA)
|84.43%
|163,119
|7
|Avianca (AV)
|83.88%
|20,618
|8
|Qatar Airways (QR)
|83.27%
|16,292
|9
|ANA (NH)
|82.85%
|23,052
|10
|Lufthansa (LH)
|82.48%
|31,210
Note that for the Global airlines category, Cirium considers the Top 10% of all passenger airlines by Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs), flights, and seats. Moreover, the airline must also serve at least three regions.
North American Airlines
Among North American carriers, DL maintained its dominance, achieving an OTP of 89.27%, marking nearly a 10-point surge from the previous month. In February, North American carriers witnessed an improvement in OTP as a result of a significant 77% reduction in canceled flights.
Following closely behind is UA with an on-time departure rate of 84.91%. American Airlines (AA) rounds out the major airlines in the region, achieving an on-time performance of 84.43%.
|On-Time Ranking
|Airlines
|On-Time Arrival
|Total Flights
|1
|Delta Air Lines (DL)
|89.27%
|123,748
|2
|United Airlines (UA)
|84.91%
|118,062
|3
|American Airlines (AA)
|84.43%
|163,119
|4
|Alaska Airlines (AS)
|81.91%
|30,297
|5
|Southwest Airlines (WN)
|81.88%
|107,735
|6
|Frontier Airlines (F9)
|80.30%
|15,247
|7
|Spirit Airlines (NK)
|78.33%
|22,833
|8
|Air Canada (AC)
|75.28%
|29,179
|9
|JetBlue (B6)
|75.24%
|25,510
|10
|WestJet (WS)
|68.84%
|14,592
Asia Pacific Airlines
Singapore Airlines (SQ) emerged as the leader in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region with an on-time performance of 84.12% in February 2024. SQ was followed by All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Cathay Pacific (CX) with an OTP of 82.85% and 82.03% respectively.
Additionally, the APAC region experienced a significant 21% decrease in canceled flights compared to January 2024.
|On-Time Ranking
|Airlines
|On-Time Arrival
|Total Flights
|1
|Singapore Airlines (SQ)
|84.12%
|9,098
|2
|ANA (NH)
|82.85%
|23,052
|3
|Cathay Pacific (CX)
|82.03%
|7,499
|4
|JAL (JL)
|81.41%
|24,632
|5
|Garuda Indonesia (GA)
|81.09%
|5,586
|6
|AirAsia (AK)
|80.90%
|13,774
|7
|Peach Aviation (MM)
|78.75%
|4,447
|8
|Philippine Airline (PR)
|78.23%
|8,918
|9
|Air New Zealand (NZ)
|76.70%
|14,535
|10
|Jetstar (JQ)
|75.85%
|9,343
European Airlines
In Europe, Austrian Airlines (OS) retained its position at the top with an OTP of 92.96%, highlighting improvement over the previous month. Iberia Express (I2) follows closely behind with an OTP of 90.15%. Aegean Airlines (A3), ITA Airways (AZ), and Vueling (VY) also secured higher OTP in the region with an average OTP of over 90% among these five.
February witnessed considerable OTP enhancements across most airlines in Europe, accompanied by a 7% decrease in canceled flights.
|On-Time Ranking
|Airlines
|On-Time Arrival
|Total Flights
|1
|Austrian (OS)
|92.96%
|7,105
|2
|Iberia Express (I2)
|90.15%
|3,278
|3
|Aegean Airlines (A3)
|89.67%
|6,426
|4
|ITA Airways (AZ)
|89.32%
|9,838
|5
|Vueling (VY)
|89.11%
|14,639
|6
|Iberia (IB)
|88.08%
|13,740
|7
|Eurowings (EW)
|87.16%
|8,185
|8
|LOT Polish Airlines (LO)
|86.68%
|7,077
|9
|Air Europa (UX)
|85.70%
|5,168
|10
|Wizz Air Malta (W4)
|85.30%
|9,351
Middle East, African Airlines
Despite a slight decrease in OTP for most airlines, the Middle East & Africa region witnessed a notable 35% reduction in canceled flights in February.
Safair (FA) emerged as the regional leader with an impressive OTP of 93.96%, followed by Oman Air (WY), and Gulf Air (GF). FA led both the Middle East & Africa region and the Low-Cost Carrier category last month.
|On-Time Ranking
|Airlines
|On-Time Arrival
|Total Flights
|1
|Safair (FA)
|93.96%
|4,262
|2
|Oman Air (WY)
|88.11%
|3,731
|3
|Gulf Air (GF)
|84.08%
|3,908
|4
|Qatar Airways (QR)
|83.27%
|16,292
|5
|Saudia (SV)
|81.56%
|15,042
|6
|Kuwait Airways (KU)
|79.43%
|2,839
|7
|Royal Jordanian (RJ)
|76.14%
|2,189
|8
|Etihad Airways (EY)
|75.64%
|6,223
|9
|Middle East Airlines (ME)
|75.09%
|1,320
|10
|Royal Air Maroc (AT)
|71,71%
|4,563
Latin American Airlines
Latin America also experienced a 35% reduction in flight cancellations in February, with Copa Airlines (CM) emerging as the region’s most punctual airline with an OTP of 91.66%.
Aeromexico (AM) and Caribbean Airlines (BW) follow closely behind, achieving an on-time performance of 90.66% and 87.94% respectively.
|On-Time Ranking
|Airlines
|On-Time Arrival
|Total Flights
|1
|Copa Airlines (CM)
|91.66%
|9,777
|2
|Aeromexico (AM)
|90.66%
|15,206
|3
|Caribbean Airlines (BW)
|87.94%
|2,419
|4
|Azul (AD)
|84.83%
|24,889
|5
|Avianca (AV)
|83.88%
|20,618
|6
|Aerolineas Argentinas (AR)
|82.92%
|9,887
|7
|Gol (G3)
|82.43%
|15,876
|8
|LATAM Airlines (LA)
|82.12%
|43,699
|9
|Sky Airline (H2)
|71,77%
|5,064
Low-Cost Carriers
Low-cost carriers (LCC) are increasingly focusing on on-time performance to compete effectively. In February 2024, Safair (FA), a South African low-cost carrier, topped the category with an exceptional on-time performance of 93.96%.
Iberia Express (I2), a Spanish low-cost carrier, follows closely behind with an OTP of 90.15%. Yet another Spanish carrier, Vueling (VY) rounded off the LCC category with an on-time performance of 89.11%.
|On-Time Ranking
|Airlines
|On-Time Arrival
|Total Flights
|1
|Safair (FA)
|93.96%
|4,262
|2
|Iberia Express (I2)
|90.15%
|3,278
|3
|Vueling (VY)
|89.11%
|14,639
|4
|Eurowings (EW)
|87.16%
|8,185
|5
|Wizz Air Malta (W4)
|85.30%
|9,351
|6
|Wizz Air (W6)
|85.10%
|9,312
|7
|Azul (AD)
|84.83%
|24,889
|8
|Indonesia AirAsia (QZ)
|83.10%
|3,647
|9
|Norwegian Air Sweden (D8)
|82.95%
|3,160
|10
|Transavia France (TO)
|82.68%
|5,037
Most Punctual Airports in February 2024
Leading the global airports for on-time performance in February 2024 is Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), with an on-time departure rate of 89.95%.
Following closely behind is Vienna International Airport (VIE), with an on-time departure rate of 89.39%. The podium is completed by Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), maintaining its reputation for reliability with an on-time departure rate of 89.04%.
|On-Time Ranking
|Airports
|On-Time Departure
|Total Flights
|1
|Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)
|89.95%
|15,296
|2
|Vienna International Airport (VIE)
|89.39%
|14,137
|3
|Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)
|89.04%
|20,270
|4
|Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX)
|88.36%
|23,797
|5
|Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport (ATH)
|88,12%
|12,936
|6
|Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)
|88.01%
|21,894
|7
|Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
|87.92%
|55,594
|8
|Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
|87.81%
|18,063
|9
|Nashville International Airport (BNA)
|87.64%
|14,647
|10
|O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
|87.50%
|50,598
|11
|Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
|87.43%
|27,812
|12
|Copenhagen Airport (CPH)
|87.27%
|14,719
|13
|Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
|87.00%
|29,488
|14
|Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
|86.60%
|18,160
|15
|Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
|86.12%
|12,446
|16
|Tampa International Airport (TPA)
|85.81%
|15,039
|17
|Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)
|85.65%
|40,125
|18
|George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
|85,58%
|31,185
|19
|Logan International Airport (BOS)
|85.24%
|25,833
|20
|Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN)
|85.08%
|22,112
Large Airports
Among large airports, Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) once again clinched the top with an on-time departure rate of 89.95% with VIE and DTW rounding off the top three.
Cirium has categorized airports by percentile, and a large airport serves between the 75th and 100th percentile by total flights served in a month, with an actual gate departure coverage of 80% or better.
|On-Time Ranking
|Airports
|On-Time Departure
|Total Flights
|1
|Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)
|89.95%
|15,296
|2
|Vienna International Airport (VIE)
|89.39%
|14,137
|3
|Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)
|89.04%
|20,270
|4
|Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX)
|88,36%
|23,797
|5
|Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport (ATH)
|88.12%
|12,936
|6
|Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)
|88.01%
|21,894
|7
|Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
|87.92%
|55,594
|8
|Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
|87.81%
|18,063
|9
|Nashville International Airport (BNA)
|87.64%
|14,647
|10
|O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
|87.50%
|50,598
|11
|Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
|87.43%
|27,812
|12
|Copenhagen Airport (CPH)
|87.27%
|14,719
|13
|Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA)
|87.19%
|23,756
|14
|Palma de Mallorca Airport (PMI)
|87.13%
|7,445
|15
|Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
|87.00%
|29,488
|16
|Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW)
|86.62%
|11,011
|17
|Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
|86.60%
|18,160
|18
|LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
|86.29%
|27,752
|19
|Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
|86.12%
|12,446
|20
|Tampa International Airport (TPA)
|85.81%
|15,039
Medium Airports
In the medium airports category, Tocumen International Airport (PTY) emerges as the frontrunner with an on-time departure rate of 93.88%.
Moreover, Japan’s Osaka International Airport (ITM) and Brasilia International Airport (BSB) also performed well with an on-time departure rate of 89.99% and 88.89% respectively.
A medium airport serves between the 50th and 75th percentile by total flights served in a month. These airports typically serve between 15,000,000 and 25,000,000 travelers annually.
|On-Time Ranking
|Airports
|On-Time Departure
|Total Flights
|1
|Tocumen International Airport (PTY)
|93.88%
|10,697
|2
|Osaka International Airport (ITM)
|89.99%
|10,648
|3
|Brasilia International Airport (BSB)
|88,89%
|8,025
|4
|Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)
|87.55%
|9,211
|5
|Portland International Airport (PDX)
|87.49%
|10,194
|6
|William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)
|87.06%
|8,972
|7
|Santos Dumont Airport (SDU)
|87.02%
|4,190
|8
|Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC)
|86.67%
|7,523
|9
|Sacramento International Airport (SMF)
|86.54%
|7,908
|10
|Gen Mariano Escobedo Airport (MTY)
|86.46%
|6,454
|11
|Lambert-St. Louis International Airport (STL)
|85.57%
|10,285
|12
|Viracopos Airport (VCP)
|85.23%
|8,310
|13
|Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
|85.06%
|8,510
|14
|Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport (BUD)
|84.33%
|6,695
|15
|Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport (GDL)
|84.28%
|8,325
|16
|Dusseldorf International Airport (DUS)
|83.40%
|8,848
|17
|Antalya Airport (AYT)
|83.35%
|5,365
|18
|Dallas Love Field (DAL)
|83.21%
|11,087
|19
|Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP)
|82.97%
|6,857
|20
|Tijuana Airport (TIJ)
|82.87%
|5,199
Small Airports
Among small airports worldwide, Rhodes Airport (RHO) in Greece claimed the top spot with an impressive on-time departure rate of 96.30%.
Following closely behind is Taipei Songshan Airport (TSA) with an on-time departure rate of 93.39%. El Salvador International Airport (SAL), maintained an on-time departure rate of 93.02% in February 2024.
A small airport serves between the 25th and 50th percentile by total flights served in a month, with an actual gate departure coverage of 80% or better.
|On-Time Ranking
|Airports
|On-Time Departure
|Total Flights
|1
|Rhodes Airport (RHO)
|96.30%
|523
|2
|Taipei Songshan Airport (TSA)
|93.39%
|3,386
|3
|El Salvador International Airport (SAL)
|93.02%
|3,399
|4
|Ibiza Airport (IBZ)
|92.69%
|1,758
|5
|Cagliari Elmas Airport (CAG)
|91.78%
|1,660
|6
|Memphis International Airport (MEM)
|90.45%
|3,491
|7
|Mariscal Sucre International Airport (UIO)
|90.01%
|3,260
|8
|Will Rogers World Airport (OKC)
|89.66%
|3,593
|9
|Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport (ADB)
|89,57%
|4,459
|10
|Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Airport (GYE)
|89,57%
|2,585
|11
|Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG)
|89.30%
|6,516
|12
|Palese Airport (BRI)
|89.22%
|2,303
|13
|Louisville International Airport (SDF)
|89.18%
|3,792
|14
|Norfolk International Airport (ORF)
|89.02%
|3,248
|15
|Riga International Airport (RIX)
|88.94%
|3,398
|16
|Eppley Airfield (OMA)
|88.57%
|3,669
|17
|Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)
|88.43%
|6,454
|18
|Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)
|88.35%
|7,135
|19
|Kansas City International Airport (MCI)
|88.31%
|7,381
|20
|EuroAirport Swiss (BSL)
|88.24%
|3,593
Feature Image: N438AM Aeromexico Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner 789 JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/airways