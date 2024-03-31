Most Punctual Airlines, Airports of February 2024

DALLAS — Ensuring a smooth and timely travel experience is a priority for airlines and airports in today’s competitive aviation industry. Passengers prioritize airlines and airports that consistently deliver on-time performance and stand out from the crowd.

Based on data compiled by Cirium, this article explores the airlines and airports that excelled in on-time performance during February 2024. The airlines are categorized by regions whereas the airports are categorized by their size.

N967AM Boeing 787-8 B788 AeroMexico AMS EHAM. Photo: Stephen Furst/Airways

Most Punctual Airlines in February 2024

For this analysis, an on-time departure is considered a flight that arrives at the gate within 15 minutes of its scheduled time. This industry standard provides a benchmark for evaluating an airline’s operational efficiency and commitment to punctuality.

N205SY, United Express (Skywest) Embraer E175 @KSLC. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Global Airlines

Leading the global airlines in February 2024 is Aeromexico (AM), achieving an on-time performance (OTP) of 90.66%. This marked a significant 12.5-point increase compared to January’s performance of 78.13%, making the Mexican flag carrier a standout achiever for the month.

Hot on Aeromexico’s heels is Delta Air Lines (DL) with a commendable on-time performance of 89.27%. Iberia (IB) rounds out the global punctual airlines, demonstrating its focus on punctuality with an on-time performance of 88.08%.

United Airlines (UA) and Azul (AD) followed the above three carriers with an OTP of 84.91% and 84.83% respectively.

On-Time Ranking Airlines On-Time Arrival Total Flights 1 Aeromexico (AM) 90.66% 15,206 2 Delta Air Lines (DL) 89.27% 123,748 3 Iberia (IB) 88.08% 13,740 4 United Airlines (UA) 84.91% 118,062 5 Azul (AD) 84.83% 24,889 6 American Airlines (AA) 84.43% 163,119 7 Avianca (AV) 83.88% 20,618 8 Qatar Airways (QR) 83.27% 16,292 9 ANA (NH) 82.85% 23,052 10 Lufthansa (LH) 82.48% 31,210

Note that for the Global airlines category, Cirium considers the Top 10% of all passenger airlines by Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs), flights, and seats. Moreover, the airline must also serve at least three regions.

N504DN Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

North American Airlines

Among North American carriers, DL maintained its dominance, achieving an OTP of 89.27%, marking nearly a 10-point surge from the previous month. In February, North American carriers witnessed an improvement in OTP as a result of a significant 77% reduction in canceled flights.

Following closely behind is UA with an on-time departure rate of 84.91%. American Airlines (AA) rounds out the major airlines in the region, achieving an on-time performance of 84.43%.

On-Time Ranking Airlines On-Time Arrival Total Flights 1 Delta Air Lines (DL) 89.27% 123,748 2 United Airlines (UA) 84.91% 118,062 3 American Airlines (AA) 84.43% 163,119 4 Alaska Airlines (AS) 81.91% 30,297 5 Southwest Airlines (WN) 81.88% 107,735 6 Frontier Airlines (F9) 80.30% 15,247 7 Spirit Airlines (NK) 78.33% 22,833 8 Air Canada (AC) 75.28% 29,179 9 JetBlue (B6) 75.24% 25,510 10 WestJet (WS) 68.84% 14,592

9V-SKW Singapore Airlines Airbus A380-800 A388 JFK KJFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

Asia Pacific Airlines

Singapore Airlines (SQ) emerged as the leader in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region with an on-time performance of 84.12% in February 2024. SQ was followed by All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Cathay Pacific (CX) with an OTP of 82.85% and 82.03% respectively.

Additionally, the APAC region experienced a significant 21% decrease in canceled flights compared to January 2024.

On-Time Ranking Airlines On-Time Arrival Total Flights 1 Singapore Airlines (SQ) 84.12% 9,098 2 ANA (NH) 82.85% 23,052 3 Cathay Pacific (CX) 82.03% 7,499 4 JAL (JL) 81.41% 24,632 5 Garuda Indonesia (GA) 81.09% 5,586 6 AirAsia (AK) 80.90% 13,774 7 Peach Aviation (MM) 78.75% 4,447 8 Philippine Airline (PR) 78.23% 8,918 9 Air New Zealand (NZ) 76.70% 14,535 10 Jetstar (JQ) 75.85% 9,343

Austrian Airlines OE-LAZ Boeing 767-300(ER) | Photo: Sean Brink/Airways

European Airlines

In Europe, Austrian Airlines (OS) retained its position at the top with an OTP of 92.96%, highlighting improvement over the previous month. Iberia Express (I2) follows closely behind with an OTP of 90.15%. Aegean Airlines (A3), ITA Airways (AZ), and Vueling (VY) also secured higher OTP in the region with an average OTP of over 90% among these five.

February witnessed considerable OTP enhancements across most airlines in Europe, accompanied by a 7% decrease in canceled flights.

On-Time Ranking Airlines On-Time Arrival Total Flights 1 Austrian (OS) 92.96% 7,105 2 Iberia Express (I2) 90.15% 3,278 3 Aegean Airlines (A3) 89.67% 6,426 4 ITA Airways (AZ) 89.32% 9,838 5 Vueling (VY) 89.11% 14,639 6 Iberia (IB) 88.08% 13,740 7 Eurowings (EW) 87.16% 8,185 8 LOT Polish Airlines (LO) 86.68% 7,077 9 Air Europa (UX) 85.70% 5,168 10 Wizz Air Malta (W4) 85.30% 9,351

FlySafair ZS-SJG Boeing 737-800 MRU FIMP. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Middle East, African Airlines

Despite a slight decrease in OTP for most airlines, the Middle East & Africa region witnessed a notable 35% reduction in canceled flights in February.

Safair (FA) emerged as the regional leader with an impressive OTP of 93.96%, followed by Oman Air (WY), and Gulf Air (GF). FA led both the Middle East & Africa region and the Low-Cost Carrier category last month.

On-Time Ranking Airlines On-Time Arrival Total Flights 1 Safair (FA) 93.96% 4,262 2 Oman Air (WY) 88.11% 3,731 3 Gulf Air (GF) 84.08% 3,908 4 Qatar Airways (QR) 83.27% 16,292 5 Saudia (SV) 81.56% 15,042 6 Kuwait Airways (KU) 79.43% 2,839 7 Royal Jordanian (RJ) 76.14% 2,189 8 Etihad Airways (EY) 75.64% 6,223 9 Middle East Airlines (ME) 75.09% 1,320 10 Royal Air Maroc (AT) 71,71% 4,563

Copa Airlines is one of the closest allies of United Airlines, thanks to its strategic position in Central America and Star Alliance membership. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways.

Latin American Airlines

Latin America also experienced a 35% reduction in flight cancellations in February, with Copa Airlines (CM) emerging as the region’s most punctual airline with an OTP of 91.66%.

Aeromexico (AM) and Caribbean Airlines (BW) follow closely behind, achieving an on-time performance of 90.66% and 87.94% respectively.

On-Time Ranking Airlines On-Time Arrival Total Flights 1 Copa Airlines (CM) 91.66% 9,777 2 Aeromexico (AM) 90.66% 15,206 3 Caribbean Airlines (BW) 87.94% 2,419 4 Azul (AD) 84.83% 24,889 5 Avianca (AV) 83.88% 20,618 6 Aerolineas Argentinas (AR) 82.92% 9,887 7 Gol (G3) 82.43% 15,876 8 LATAM Airlines (LA) 82.12% 43,699 9 Sky Airline (H2) 71,77% 5,064

EC-LLE Iberia Express Airbus A320. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Low-Cost Carriers

Low-cost carriers (LCC) are increasingly focusing on on-time performance to compete effectively. In February 2024, Safair (FA), a South African low-cost carrier, topped the category with an exceptional on-time performance of 93.96%.

Iberia Express (I2), a Spanish low-cost carrier, follows closely behind with an OTP of 90.15%. Yet another Spanish carrier, Vueling (VY) rounded off the LCC category with an on-time performance of 89.11%.

On-Time Ranking Airlines On-Time Arrival Total Flights 1 Safair (FA) 93.96% 4,262 2 Iberia Express (I2) 90.15% 3,278 3 Vueling (VY) 89.11% 14,639 4 Eurowings (EW) 87.16% 8,185 5 Wizz Air Malta (W4) 85.30% 9,351 6 Wizz Air (W6) 85.10% 9,312 7 Azul (AD) 84.83% 24,889 8 Indonesia AirAsia (QZ) 83.10% 3,647 9 Norwegian Air Sweden (D8) 82.95% 3,160 10 Transavia France (TO) 82.68% 5,037

PLAY Airlines began operating from IAD beginning April 2023 using Airbus A320 family aircraft. Photo: PLAY Airlines

Most Punctual Airports in February 2024

Leading the global airports for on-time performance in February 2024 is Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), with an on-time departure rate of 89.95%.

Following closely behind is Vienna International Airport (VIE), with an on-time departure rate of 89.39%. The podium is completed by Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), maintaining its reputation for reliability with an on-time departure rate of 89.04%.

On-Time Ranking Airports On-Time Departure Total Flights 1 Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) 89.95% 15,296 2 Vienna International Airport (VIE) 89.39% 14,137 3 Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) 89.04% 20,270 4 Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX) 88.36% 23,797 5 Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport (ATH) 88,12% 12,936 6 Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) 88.01% 21,894 7 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) 87.92% 55,594 8 Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) 87.81% 18,063 9 Nashville International Airport (BNA) 87.64% 14,647 10 O’Hare International Airport (ORD) 87.50% 50,598 11 Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) 87.43% 27,812 12 Copenhagen Airport (CPH) 87.27% 14,719 13 Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) 87.00% 29,488 14 Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) 86.60% 18,160 15 Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) 86.12% 12,446 16 Tampa International Airport (TPA) 85.81% 15,039 17 Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) 85.65% 40,125 18 George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) 85,58% 31,185 19 Logan International Airport (BOS) 85.24% 25,833 20 Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN) 85.08% 22,112

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Photo: Atlanta Airport

Large Airports

Among large airports, Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) once again clinched the top with an on-time departure rate of 89.95% with VIE and DTW rounding off the top three.

Cirium has categorized airports by percentile, and a large airport serves between the 75th and 100th percentile by total flights served in a month, with an actual gate departure coverage of 80% or better.

On-Time Ranking Airports On-Time Departure Total Flights 1 Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) 89.95% 15,296 2 Vienna International Airport (VIE) 89.39% 14,137 3 Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) 89.04% 20,270 4 Benito Juarez International Airport (MEX) 88,36% 23,797 5 Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport (ATH) 88.12% 12,936 6 Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) 88.01% 21,894 7 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) 87.92% 55,594 8 Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) 87.81% 18,063 9 Nashville International Airport (BNA) 87.64% 14,647 10 O’Hare International Airport (ORD) 87.50% 50,598 11 Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) 87.43% 27,812 12 Copenhagen Airport (CPH) 87.27% 14,719 13 Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) 87.19% 23,756 14 Palma de Mallorca Airport (PMI) 87.13% 7,445 15 Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) 87.00% 29,488 16 Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) 86.62% 11,011 17 Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) 86.60% 18,160 18 LaGuardia Airport (LGA) 86.29% 27,752 19 Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) 86.12% 12,446 20 Tampa International Airport (TPA) 85.81% 15,039

N27519 United Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX KPDX PDX. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Medium Airports

In the medium airports category, Tocumen International Airport (PTY) emerges as the frontrunner with an on-time departure rate of 93.88%.

Moreover, Japan’s Osaka International Airport (ITM) and Brasilia International Airport (BSB) also performed well with an on-time departure rate of 89.99% and 88.89% respectively.

A medium airport serves between the 50th and 75th percentile by total flights served in a month. These airports typically serve between 15,000,000 and 25,000,000 travelers annually.

On-Time Ranking Airports On-Time Departure Total Flights 1 Tocumen International Airport (PTY) 93.88% 10,697 2 Osaka International Airport (ITM) 89.99% 10,648 3 Brasilia International Airport (BSB) 88,89% 8,025 4 Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) 87.55% 9,211 5 Portland International Airport (PDX) 87.49% 10,194 6 William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) 87.06% 8,972 7 Santos Dumont Airport (SDU) 87.02% 4,190 8 Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) 86.67% 7,523 9 Sacramento International Airport (SMF) 86.54% 7,908 10 Gen Mariano Escobedo Airport (MTY) 86.46% 6,454 11 Lambert-St. Louis International Airport (STL) 85.57% 10,285 12 Viracopos Airport (VCP) 85.23% 8,310 13 Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) 85.06% 8,510 14 Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport (BUD) 84.33% 6,695 15 Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport (GDL) 84.28% 8,325 16 Dusseldorf International Airport (DUS) 83.40% 8,848 17 Antalya Airport (AYT) 83.35% 5,365 18 Dallas Love Field (DAL) 83.21% 11,087 19 Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP) 82.97% 6,857 20 Tijuana Airport (TIJ) 82.87% 5,199

Vueling Airbus A321 (EC-MPV) at Ibiza Airport (IBZ). Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

Small Airports

Among small airports worldwide, Rhodes Airport (RHO) in Greece claimed the top spot with an impressive on-time departure rate of 96.30%.

Following closely behind is Taipei Songshan Airport (TSA) with an on-time departure rate of 93.39%. El Salvador International Airport (SAL), maintained an on-time departure rate of 93.02% in February 2024.

A small airport serves between the 25th and 50th percentile by total flights served in a month, with an actual gate departure coverage of 80% or better.

On-Time Ranking Airports On-Time Departure Total Flights 1 Rhodes Airport (RHO) 96.30% 523 2 Taipei Songshan Airport (TSA) 93.39% 3,386 3 El Salvador International Airport (SAL) 93.02% 3,399 4 Ibiza Airport (IBZ) 92.69% 1,758 5 Cagliari Elmas Airport (CAG) 91.78% 1,660 6 Memphis International Airport (MEM) 90.45% 3,491 7 Mariscal Sucre International Airport (UIO) 90.01% 3,260 8 Will Rogers World Airport (OKC) 89.66% 3,593 9 Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport (ADB) 89,57% 4,459 10 Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Airport (GYE) 89,57% 2,585 11 Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG) 89.30% 6,516 12 Palese Airport (BRI) 89.22% 2,303 13 Louisville International Airport (SDF) 89.18% 3,792 14 Norfolk International Airport (ORF) 89.02% 3,248 15 Riga International Airport (RIX) 88.94% 3,398 16 Eppley Airfield (OMA) 88.57% 3,669 17 Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) 88.43% 6,454 18 Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) 88.35% 7,135 19 Kansas City International Airport (MCI) 88.31% 7,381 20 EuroAirport Swiss (BSL) 88.24% 3,593

Feature Image: N438AM Aeromexico Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner 789 JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/airways