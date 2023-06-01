MIA Kicks Off Summer Travel With Tortola Route
DALLAS – On Thursday, June 1, officials from Miami International Airport (MIA), the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board, and American Airlines (AA) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the start of the airline’s daily nonstop Miami-Tortola route.

Miami International became the only U.S. airport to offer nonstop service to the British Virgin Islands for the first time in four decades with the departure of AA flight 3989.

The three-hour flight, which eliminates the need for connecting flights, will be available for the rest of the summer before returning in November.

MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutié (center), American Airlines Miami Hub Vice President J.C. Liscano (third from right), representatives from the British Virgin Islands, and members of the AA3989 flight crew cut the ribbon at the Miami-Tortola route launch. Photo: MIA

Nonstop Caribbean Destinations from MIA

According to the airport, Tortola also became the 43rd nonstop Caribbean route at MIA, the busiest airport in the United States for flights to Latin America and the Caribbean.

Notable nonstop Caribbean destinations from MIA include Antigua, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize City, the British Virgin Islands, Cancun, and Cayman, among others.

With today’s news, MIA enters the busy summer travel season with year-to-date passenger traffic up nearly 3% compared to its record-breaking year in 2022, when the airport served 50.7 million passengers.

Featured image: Miami International Airport. Photo: Miami-Dade Aviation Department

